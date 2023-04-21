NewsTribune-area baseball stat leaders

With a month left in the high school baseball season, here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area.
Batting average
|Player
|H-AB
|Average
|Resetich (Hall)
|27-49
|.551
|Pecher (Hall)
|28-51
|.549
|Williams (Henry-Senachwine)
|17-32
|.531
|Pyszka (Putnam County)
|14-29
|.483
|Lapp (Hall)
|12-26
|.462
|Rouse (Bureau Valley)
|16-37
|.432
|Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)
|14-33
|.424
|Wright (Bureau Valley)
|16-38
|.421
|Cihocki (Princeton)
|9-22
|.409
Triples
|Player
|Triples
|Resetich (Hall)
|4
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|2
|Pyszka (Putnam County)
|2
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|2
|10 players
|1
Doubles
|Player
|Doubles
|Williams (Henry-Senachwine)
|10
|Pecher (Hall)
|9
|Lapp (Hall)
|7
|McDonald (Putnam County)
|6
|Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)
|6
|Resetich (Hall)
|5
|Currie (Putnam County)
|5
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|4
|Pyszka (Putnam County)
|4
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|4
|Cihocki (Princeton)
|4
|Attig (Bureau Valley)
|4
|Meagher (Hall)
|4
RBIs
|Player
|RBIs
|Pecher (Hall)
|27
|Resetich (Hall)
|17
|Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)
|17
|Lapp (Hall)
|15
|McDonald (Putnam County)
|14
|Martin (Bureau Valley)
|14
|Williams (Henry-Senacwine)
|12
|Cihocki (Princeton)
|11
|Koch (Hall)
|11
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|10
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|10
|Galetti (Hall)
|10
Runs
|Player
|Runs
|Resetich (Hall)
|33
|Stefaniak (Hall)
|16
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|15
|Pyszka (Putnam County)
|15
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|14
|Au. Christiansen (Princeton)
|14
|Attig (Bureau Valley)
|14
|Johnson (Henry-Senachwine)
|14
|Tunnell (St. Bede)
|13
|Wright (Bureau Valley)
|13
|Rouse (Bureau Valley)
|11
|Meagher (Princeton)
|11
Steals
|Player
|Steals
|Resetich (Hall)
|25
|Attig (Bureau Valley)
|9
|Rouse (Bureau Valley)
|9
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|8
|McDonald (Putnam County)
|8
|Pyszka (Putnam County)
|7
|Wright (Bureau Valley)
|7
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|7
|7 players
|6
Wins
|Player
|W-L
|Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)
|4-0
|Dye (Hall)
|4-1
|Cihocki (Princeton)
|3-0
|Spratt (Bureau Valley)
|3-1
|Koch (Hall)
|2-0
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|2-1
|Pecher (Hall)
|2-1
|Schrader (Hall)
|2-1
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|2-1
|Mini (La Salle-Peru)
|2-2
ERA
|Player
|Innings
|Earned runs
|ERA
|Spratt (Bureau Valley)
|21 2/3
|2
|0.65
|Cihocki (Princeton)
|22
|3
|0.95
|Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)
|24 1/3
|6
|1.73
|Pillion (St. Bede)
|15
|4
|1.87
|Heider (Fieldcrest)
|14 1/3
|4
|1.95
|Ankiewicz (St. Bede)
|20 2/3
|6
|2.03
|Dye (Hall)
|25 2/3
|8
|2.81
|Serna (Fieldcrest)
|12 1/3
|5
|2.84
|Johnson (Henry-Senachwine)
|26 1/3
|12
|3.19
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|28
|13
|3.25
Strikeouts
|Player
|Strikeouts
|Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)
|46
|Cihocki (Princeton)
|44
|McDonald (Putnam County)
|35
|Lynch (La Salle-Peru)
|32
|Billups (Putnam County)
|29
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|27
|Mattingly (Putnam County)
|26
|Philhower (Bureau Valley)
|26
|Petty (Putnam County)
|25
|Rouse (Bureau Valley)
|25