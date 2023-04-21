April 21, 2023
NewsTribune-area baseball stat leaders

By Kevin Chlum
Hall's Mac Resetich slides in safely ahead of the throw to Princeton third baseman Jordan Reinhardt for a stolen base Monday at Prather Field.

With a month left in the high school baseball season, here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area.

Batting average

PlayerH-ABAverage
Resetich (Hall)27-49.551
Pecher (Hall)28-51.549
Williams (Henry-Senachwine)17-32.531
Pyszka (Putnam County)14-29.483
Lapp (Hall)12-26.462
Rouse (Bureau Valley)16-37.432
Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)14-33.424
Wright (Bureau Valley)16-38.421
Cihocki (Princeton)9-22.409

Triples

PlayerTriples
Resetich (Hall)4
Mattingly (Putnam County)2
Pyszka (Putnam County)2
Heider (Fieldcrest)2
10 players 1

Doubles

PlayerDoubles
Williams (Henry-Senachwine)10
Pecher (Hall)9
Lapp (Hall)7
McDonald (Putnam County)6
Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)6
Resetich (Hall)5
Currie (Putnam County)5
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)4
Pyszka (Putnam County)4
Mattingly (Putnam County)4
Cihocki (Princeton)4
Attig (Bureau Valley)4
Meagher (Hall)4

RBIs

PlayerRBIs
Pecher (Hall)27
Resetich (Hall)17
Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)17
Lapp (Hall)15
McDonald (Putnam County)14
Martin (Bureau Valley)14
Williams (Henry-Senacwine)12
Cihocki (Princeton)11
Koch (Hall)11
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)10
Endress (Bureau Valley)10
Galetti (Hall)10

Runs

PlayerRuns
Resetich (Hall)33
Stefaniak (Hall)16
Mattingly (Putnam County)15
Pyszka (Putnam County)15
Adams (La Salle-Peru)14
Au. Christiansen (Princeton)14
Attig (Bureau Valley)14
Johnson (Henry-Senachwine)14
Tunnell (St. Bede)13
Wright (Bureau Valley)13
Rouse (Bureau Valley)11
Meagher (Princeton)11

Steals

PlayerSteals
Resetich (Hall)25
Attig (Bureau Valley)9
Rouse (Bureau Valley)9
Adams (La Salle-Peru)8
McDonald (Putnam County)8
Pyszka (Putnam County)7
Wright (Bureau Valley)7
Heider (Fieldcrest)7
7 players6

Wins

PlayerW-L
Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)4-0
Dye (Hall)4-1
Cihocki (Princeton)3-0
Spratt (Bureau Valley)3-1
Koch (Hall)2-0
Philhower (Bureau Valley)2-1
Pecher (Hall)2-1
Schrader (Hall)2-1
Heider (Fieldcrest)2-1
Mini (La Salle-Peru)2-2

ERA

PlayerInningsEarned runsERA
Spratt (Bureau Valley)21 2/320.65
Cihocki (Princeton)2230.95
Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)24 1/361.73
Pillion (St. Bede)1541.87
Heider (Fieldcrest)14 1/341.95
Ankiewicz (St. Bede)20 2/362.03
Dye (Hall)25 2/382.81
Serna (Fieldcrest)12 1/352.84
Johnson (Henry-Senachwine)26 1/3123.19
Ferrari (St. Bede)28133.25

Strikeouts

PlayerStrikeouts
Kiesewetter (Henry-Senachwine)46
Cihocki (Princeton)44
McDonald (Putnam County)35
Lynch (La Salle-Peru)32
Billups (Putnam County)29
Ferrari (St. Bede)27
Mattingly (Putnam County)26
Philhower (Bureau Valley)26
Petty (Putnam County)25
Rouse (Bureau Valley)25