NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Alan Spencer pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings to lead the St. Bede baseball team to a 6-0 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in a nonconference game Wednesday in Bloomington.
Spencer allowed four hits, struck out 10 batters and walked none.
Seth Ferrari retired the final two batters for the Bruins (11-5). He also was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs.
Nathan Husser and Luke Tunnell drove in two runs each.
Henry-Senachwine 5, Williamsfield 2: Zachary Barnes was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Oneida.
Colton Williams was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Henry.
Carson Rowe earned the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
Morris 17, La Salle-Peru 7: Nolan Van Duzer hit a home run as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Morris.
Billy Mini took the loss on the mound for L-P (5-9, 1-5 I8).
Tremont 4, Fieldcrest 2: Eli Gerdes went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Tremont.
Koltin Kearfott was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (3-7, 2-3 HOIC).
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 5, Plano 0 (suspended): Taylor Martyn homered and the Cavaliers scored five runs in the top of the first inning and were still batting when the Interstate 8 game was stopped due to weather.
ROWVA/Williamsfield 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: Lauren Harbison hit two triples and scored two runs as the Mallards came up short in a nonconference game in Oneida.
Harbison also took the loss in the circle, allowing five hits and striking out seven batters in a complete game.
Tremont 10, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): The Knights did not record a hit in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Tremont.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Orion: Elijah House, Benjamin Roth and Brock Shane were double winners for Bureau Valley as the Storm racked up 251 points to win the five-team Orion Invitational by 138 points over Rockridge.
House won the 400 meters in 53.11 seconds and the 800 in 2:11.83, Roth swept the distance races with a 5:08.83 in the 1,600 and an 11:19.48 in the 3,200 and Shane won both hurdle races with times of 19.4 in the 110s and 47.83 in the 300s.
Other winners for BV were Brady Hartz in the 200 (25.18), Dylan Macklin in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) and Justin Moon in the triple jump (37-1) along with Macklin, Benjamin Roth, Moon and House in the 4x400 (3:47.9) and Adrian Gallardo, Andrew Roth, Austin Hanaberger and House in the 4x800 (9:06.24).
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Seneca: The Henry-Midland boys and girls teams placed fifth in the Seneca Invite.
Fieldcrest finished seventh in the boys meet.
For the Timberduck girls, Laney Lester was runner-up in the shot put with a toss of 11.53 meters, Alison Mitchell placed second in the high jump by clearing 1.47 meters and Taylor Frawley took second in the long jump at 5.16 meters.
For the H-M boys, Connor Keinath took fourth in the discus with a throw of 30.52 meters.
Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett placed fifth in the long jump at 5.69 meters.
TUESDAY RESULTS
SOFTBALL
Earlville 13-5, IMSA 4-3: The Red Raiders swept a pair of five-inning Little Ten Conference games.
In Earlville’s 13-4 win in the opener, Bailey Miller had a triple, a double, four RBIs and four runs.
Brooklyn Guelde earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 batters and walking none.
In Earlville’s 5-3 win in the second game, Guelde struck out 12 batters with no walks while also hitting two doubles and scoring twice.
The Red Raiders are 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the Little Ten.
MEN’S TENNIS
IVCC 9, McHenry 0: The Eagles improved to 7-3 on the season with a sweep of McHenry in La Salle.
In singles, Shingai Manyonga won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Rawland Jasi won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2, Zuiko Bingura won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, Vadim Cheli won 6-3, 6-7, 10-5 at No. 4, Ben Morrow won 0-6, 6-2, 10-3 at No. 5 and Logan Goetsch won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 6.
In doubles, Jasi and Bingura won6-3, 6-4 at No. 1, Manyonga and Ethan Kraft won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Cheli and Logan Brandner won6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
BOYS TENNIS
Pontiac 8, Mendota 1: Cameron Escatel won 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 4 singles for Mendota’s lone win.