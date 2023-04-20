NewsTribune Baseball Notebook: Conference races shaping up

About halfway through baseball conference seasons, the title races are starting to take shape.
The battle for the Three Rivers Conference East Division title will be tight.
St. Bede is leading the conference with a 5-1 mark, while Princeton is 3-1 and Hall and Newman are each 4-2.
The Bruins still have two-game series left against Kewanee, Bureau Valley and Princeton, while the Tigers still have series against Mendota, Bureau Valley, Newman and St. Bede.
The Red Devils, who split with St. Bede and Princeton, have series remaining against Newman, Kewanee and Bureau Valley.
In the Tri-County Conference, the usual suspects are at the top in Marquette and Putnam County.
The Crusaders are 6-1 with their lone conference loss coming to Henry-Senachwine, while the Panthers are 5-1 with a loss to Seneca.
Putnam County and Marquette wrap up conference play against each other May 8-9.
Sycamore and Morris have taken control of the Interstate 8 Conference as each is 6-0. La Salle-Peru is 1-4 in conference play.
In the Heart of Illinois, Eureka, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Tremont are tied atop the standings at 5-0. Fieldcrest is 2-2.
Newark leads the Little Ten at 5-1 with Serena and Hinckley-Big Rock in the mix at 4-1 and Indian Creek at 5-2. Earlville is 0-6.
Pecher hitting well coming off injury
Last spring, Hall senior Ashton Pecher was limited offensively because of a broken wrist.
This season, he’s been one of the top offensive players in the area.
Pecher leads the area in RBIs with 27, ranks second in doubles with nine and ranks second in batting average at .549.
Kiesewetter strong on mound, at plate
Henry-Senachwine junior Lance Kiesewetter has been among the area’s top hitters and pitchers this season.
At the plate, he ranks top 10 in the area in batting average (.424), doubles (6) and RBIs (17).
On the mound, Kiesewetter leads the area in strikeouts with 44 in 24 1/3 innings. He’s also tied for the area lead in wins with a 4-0 record and ranks third in the area in ERA at 1.73.
Kiesewetter’s battery mate, Colton Williams, has been an offensive powerhouse as well. He leads the area in doubles with 10, ranks third in batting average at .531 and is seventh in RBIs with 12.
St. Bede relying on strong pitching
The Bruins are 10-5 with a strong pitching staff leading the way.
St. Bede has a team ERA of 3.26 and has not allowed more than six runs in a game this season.
The Bruins have relied primarily on Seth Ferrari (28 innings pitched), Alex Ankiewicz (20 2/3 IP), Brendan Pillion (15 IP) and Alan Spencer (12 IP) to throw the bulk of the innings.
Pillion and Ankiewicz rank fourth and sixth in the area in ERA, respectively, at 1.87 and 2.03, while Spencer has a 2.92 ERA and Ferrari owns a 3.25 ERA.
Resetich dominating in leadoff spot
Hall senior Mac Resetich has been the quintessential leadoff hitter for the Red Devils.
He gets on base, hitting an area-best .551 with a .627 on-base percentage, then he uses his speed to get around the bases.
Resetich has stolen an area-leading 25 bases in 13 games (1.92 per game) and hasn’t been caught stealing.
He’s also scored an area-best 33 runs (2.5 per game) which is 17 more than the No. 2 run scorer in the area.
PC pitchers throwing it past hitters
Putnam County pitchers are striking batters out at a high rate, recording 143 strikeouts in 95 innings this season for an average of 1.5 strikeouts per inning.
The Panthers have four pitchers who rank in the top 10 in the area in strikeouts.
Jackson McDonald is third with 35 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings, Blake Billups is fifth with 29 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings, Austin Mattingly is seventh with 26 strikeouts in 16 innings, and Troy Petty is ninth with 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. Nicholas Currie also has struck out 19 batters in 19 innings.
Shutdown pitchers
Teams have had a hard time scoring against Bureau Valley’s Seth Spratt and Princeton’s Danny Cihocki.
Spratt leads the area in ERA at 0.65. He’s allowed only two earned runs in 21 2/3 innings. Spratt is 3-1.
Cihocki is second in the area in ERA at 0.95, giving up three earned runs in 22 innings. The Tiger ace is 3-0. He threw no-hitter with 18 strikeouts against Erie-Prophetstown and recorded 14 strikeouts in a 4-1 win over Hall.