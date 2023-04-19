NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Maggie Richetta smacked two home runs and had four RBIs as the visiting Putnam County softball team rolled to a 19-4, five-inning victory over Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn in a Tri-County Conference game.
Kylee Moore, Reise Zellmer and Gabby Doyle each belted a home run for the Panthers (9-5, 3-4, TCC), while Kara Staley earned the win.
Henry-Senachwine 17, Midland 0 (4 inn.): Abbie Stanbary went 2 for 3 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.
Kaitlyn Anderson was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for Henry (4-5, 3-4 TCC), while Rylan Davis was 1 for 1 with three RBIs and a run.
Lauren Harbison was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit while striking out eight of the 13 batters she faced.
BASEBALL
Hall 6, Sterling 3: Max Bryant had a triple, a double and three RBIs to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Sterling.
Putnam County 16, Roanoke-Benson 9: Jonathan Stunkel went 5 for 5 with a double, four runs and two RBIs as the Panthers earned a Tri-County Conference win in Roanoke.
Nicholas Currie was 3 for 6 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for PC, while Lucas Wiesbrock and Ryan Hundley drove in three runs each.
Henry-Senachwine 13, Midland 3 (5 inn.): Mason Johnson went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.
Jacob Miller went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for Henry (7-4, 3-4 TCC), while Lance Kiesewetter earned the win, allowing three earned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Dunlap 5, St. Bede 4: The Bruins scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, but the Eagles scored in the bottom half of the frame in a nonconference game in Dunlap.
Alan Spencer went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (10-5), while Griffin May doubled and drove in two runs.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At La Salle: La Salle-Peru swept a home meet.
The L-P girls racked up 179 points to beat Bureau Valley (164), Somonauk (6) and Putnam County (3).
Elli Sines won the 100-meter dash in 13.07 seconds, the 200 in 27.78 seconds and the 100 hurdles in 17.41 seconds.
Other winners for L-P were Miah Buckley in the 400 (1:03.96), Bailey Pode in the 800 (2:36.42), Kiely Domyancich in the 3,200 (13:40.63), Isabelle Andrews in the pole vault (1.83 meters), Phoebe Shetterly in the triple jump (9.79m) and the 4x800 relay of Ashlee Lord, Anya De La Luz, Pode and Buckley in 11:16.28.
Bureau Valley won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Individual winners for the Storm were Maddie Wetzell in the 1,600 (6:06.17), Jasmine Reeder in the 300 hurdles (58.93), Lynzie Cady in the shot put (9.17m), Izabel Wallace in the discus (29.96m), Jillian Hulsing in the high jump (1.5m) and Connie Gibson in the long jump (4.55m).
In the boys meet, the Cavaliers scored 166 points to top Putnam County (98) and Somonauk (37).
L-P’s Griffin Hammers won the 400 (58.39) and 800 (2:13.76), while the Cavaliers swept the relays.
Other winners for the Cavs were Brett Aimone in the 110 hurdles (17.55), Andy Medina in the shot put (11.11m), Michael George in the high jump (1.75m) and Joseph Gallicchio in the triple jump (10.21m).
Putnam County winners were Azael Vargas in the 300 hurdles (51.01), Alex Rodriguez in the discus (29.27m) and Brayden Scurti in the long jump (5.55m)
At Pontiac: The Fieldcrest boys tied for fourth and the Fieldcrest girls placed fifth at the Livingston County Invite.
Jozia Johnson won the 400 in 54.74 seconds.
In the girls meet, Macy Gochanour won the 300 hurdles in 50.34 seconds and Carolyn Megow won the shot put with a toss of 9.9 meters.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Fulton: The Amboy co-op tied for fifth at the Steamer Invitational.
Elly Jones won the 100 hurdles in 16.17 seconds and the triple jump at 9.84 meters for the Clippers.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 4, United Township 1: The Tigers won both singles matches and claimed two of three doubles matches to earn a victory in Princeton.
In singles, Tyson Phillips won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, while Chase Sims won 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 at No. 2.
Niklas Schneider and Michael Ellis were 6-3, 6-2 winners at No. 2 doubles and Asa Gartin and Josh Orwig won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Sycamore 5, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match in Sycamore.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Sugar Grove: IVCC split a nonconference doubleheader with Waubonsee, losing the first game 4-3 and winning the second 7-2.
In the opener, Hailey Rakers hit a two-run homer.
In the second game, Ella Sibert was 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, while Katie Bates went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Holly Shriber earned the win in the circle for IVCC (14-10), allowing two unearned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and a walk in a complete game.
GIRLS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 2, Monmouth-Roseville 0: The Cavaliers improved to 7-4 with a nonconference win in La Salle.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Black Hawk 8-10, IVCC 1-0: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Moline.