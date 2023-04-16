NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, April 15, 2023

The La Salle-Peru softball team went 2-1 at the Woodstock Tournament on Saturday.
The Cavaliers (14-2) beat Rockford Jefferson 17-2 in four innings and Harlem 12-1 in five innings while losing 5-1 to Crystal Lake South.
L-P scored 10 runs in the fourth inning against Jefferson.
Karmen Piano went 1 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs, while Izzy Pohar went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.
Ava Lambert pitched a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Avah Moriarty was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs against Harlem, while Taylor Vescogni was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Chloe Mitchell threw a complete game, giving up one unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.
Against Crystal Lake South, Addie Duttlinger was 2 for 3 and scored L-P’s lone run.
Putnam County 9, Eureka 1: Reise Zellmer was 3 for 3 with a triple, double and two runs to help the Panthers to a nonconference win in Eureka.
Maggie Richetta went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for PC (8-5).
Kara Staley threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Oregon 22, Mendota 7 (5 inn.): Ryleigh Sondgerot was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.
Geneseo 17, Princeton 2 (5 inn.): Izzy Gibson hit a solo home run as the Tigresses fell in a nonconference game.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 15, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 5 (5 inn.): Carson Riva was 2 for 2 and drove in three runs to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.
Gus Burr went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (10-4).
Nathan Husser earned the win in relief, giving up three unearned runs on two hits with a strikeout and no walks in two innings.
Henry-Senachwine 13, Illini Bluffs 12: An 11-run fourth inning helped propel the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Glasford.
Jacob Miller drove in three runs and scored a run for Henry, while Colton Williams doubled twice and had two RBIs.
Preston Rowe was the winning pitcher.
El Paso-Gridley 5, Putnam County 4: Nicholas Currie hit a home run and a triple, drove in two runs and scored two runs as the Panthers came up short in a nonconference game in El Paso.
Austin Mattingly was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs for PC (8-9).
GIRLS SOCCER
At Genoa: Mendota placed third in the Genoa-Kingston Tournament.
The Trojans beat Westminster Christian in the opener. Crystal Garcia scored the lone goal.
Mendota lost to Indian Creek in penalty kicks after the game was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation. Garcia scored on an assist from Noemi Arteaga.
Garcia scored two goals in the third-place game to lift the Trojans to a 2-0 win over Hinckley-Big Rock. Emily Stewart had both assists.
Garcia, Stewart and Naitzy Garcia were named to the all-tournament team.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Ottawa: Michael George had La Salle-Peru’s best finish at the Ottawa ABC Meet.
George cleared 1.73 meters to place sixth in the A high jump.
At Rochelle: Princeton had the top two finishers in the discus at the Hub Relays.
Bennett Williams won the discus with a personal best toss of 50.8 meters, while Ian Morris placed second at 46.86 meters.
In the shot put, Payne Miller won with a throw of 16.09 meters, while Williams was third at 14.04 meters.
Grady Thompson cleared 1.75 meters to take third in the high jump.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Black Hawk 11-11, IVCC 0-0: The Eagles lost both games of an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.