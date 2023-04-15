News Tribune sports roundup for Friday, April 14, 2023

The Bureau Valley softball team scored twice in the fifth and added one more tally in the seventh in an 8-5 road triumph over Orion on Friday.
Madison Smith went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Lesleigh Maynard finished 3 for 3 with a double to lead BV. Canady McKinley, Liana Ledergerber, Landry Hitzler and Carly Reglin all had RBIs. Reglin (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching win in relief of Smith (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K).
St. Bede drops two games in Tennessee
St. Bede dropped games of 4-0 and 4-1 to teams from Hoban, Ohio, and Heritage, Tenn., at the Pigeon Forge Tournament in Tennessee.
In the first game against Hoban, Ella Hermes went 3 for 3, while Reagan Stoudt (6 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss.
In the second game against Heritage, Emma Slingsby and Jillian Pinter (triple) each had two hits, while Maci Kelly drove in St. Bede’s only run. Hermes (6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) took the loss in the circle.
Dee-Mack 7, Fieldcrest 3: At Deer Creek, the Knights dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference game to the Chiefs.
BASEBALL
Sandwich 7, La Salle-Peru 6 (10 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the tenth inning in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Cavaliers.
Jacob Gross had three hits, including a double and home run, and a pair of RBIs to lead L-P (5-8, 1-4). Seth Adams (double), Nolan Van Duzer (RBI) and Adrian Arzola (double) each had two hits, while Mason Lynch added a double and two RBIs.
Gage Starkey (4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), Arzola (3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Jack Jereb (2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) shared efforts on the mound.
Sherrard 4, St. Bede 3: At Sherrard, the hosts scored twice in the sixth to slip past the Bruins.
Nathan Husser singled, doubled and drove in three runs for St. Bede (9-4), while Gus Barr, Ryan Slingsby and Alan Spencer added base hits. Spencer (5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) and Husser (1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K) shared time on the hill.
Orion 14, Bureau Valley 4 (6 inn.): At Orion, the Storm fell short to the Chargers.
Corban Chhim (double), Logan Philhower and Bryce Helms recorded RBIs for Bureau Valley.
Hinckley-Big Rock 18, Earlville 3 (5 inn.): The Red Raiders dropped the Little Ten Conference game to the Royals.
Garett Cook (two RBIs) and Carlos Gonzalez each had a single for Earlville.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
La Salle-Peru sixth at Fricke ABC
La Salle-Peru earned four second-place finishes and scored 132 points to place sixth at Ottawa’s Fricke ABC Invite.
In “A” class, Miah Buckley (400-meters), Kiely Domyancich (3200) and Elli Sines (100 hurdles) all placed second. Earning third places were Sines (100, 200), Phoebe Shetterly (triple jump) and the 4X400 relay team of Ashlee Lord, Ava Currie, Bailey Pode and Buckley.
In “B” class, Lord (800) and Marissa Eggersdorfer (100 hurdles) placed second, while in Class “C”, Ella Raef (discus) and Currie (100 hurdles) earned seconds, while Eggersdorfer (300 hurdles) and Isabelle Andrews (pole vault) thirds.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington 8, DePue-Hall 1: At Spring Valley, the Little Giants couldn’t slow down the visiting Wildcats.