BCR Roundup for Thursday, April 13

Danny Cihocki had three hits and drove in four runs to lead Princeton to a 16-3 win in Three Rivers East play at Kewanee Thursday.
Cihocki had two doubles and a triple as the Tigers beat the Boilers for the second conference win in three days over the Boilers.
Landon Koning (4 RBIs), Ryan Brucker (3 RBIs) and Ace Christiansen (RBI) each had two hits and Brady Byers had a hit with a RBI.
Hall 10, Mendota 0: Payton Dye spun a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 for a Three Rivers East win at Kirby Park in Spring Valley Thursday.
Evan Stefaniak belted two hits, including a home run for Hall. Mac Resetich (3 runs), Ashton Pecher and Dye also had two hits.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 5, Streator 0: The Tigers swept the Bulldogs with singles wins from Tyson Phillips (6-3, 6-2) and Chase Sims (6-1, 6-0) and doubles wins from Matthew Sim and Ben Anderson (5-7, 6-0 , 10-7), Niklas Schneider and Michael Ellis (6-2, 6-0) and Asa Gartin and Landon Davis (6-3, 6-1).
TRACK & FIELD
At Amboy: Bureau Valley won the boys championship and finished second for the girlsin the Amboy Invite Thursday.
The BV boys won the 4x800 and 4x100 relays and finished second in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Emma Mussche won the 800 and Addison Wetzell won the 1600. The Storm also swept the relays.
SOFTBALL
St. Bede 3, Xaverian (Brooklyn, NY) 1: The Bruins had just four hits, but Maddy Dalton had a big one with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to lift St. Bede to its second straight win in the Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Tournament on Thursday.
Reagan Stoudt had two hits, including a RBI triple in the first. Emma Slingsby also hit safely.
Ella Hermes scattered two hits with five walks and struck out five for the win.
Mendota 20, Hall 5: Katie Jenner and Rylie Sondergoth each went 4 for 4 with RBIs for the Trojans in Thursday’s Three Rivers East win at Spring Valley.
Winning pitcher Ava Eddy (2 RBIs), Madelyn Becker (3 RBIs) and Emma Schultz (2 RBIs) each added two hits for Mendota, which outhit Hall, 16-8.
Charlie Pellegrini, Mya McGlaughlin and Sophi Delphi (RBI) each had two hits for Hall and Sydney Mautino had two RBIs.
Kewanee 9, Princeton 2: Host Kewanee scored early and late to finish off the week sweep over the Tigresses in Three Rivers East play Thursday.
Samantha Woolley went 2 for 2 with a double and Makayla Hecht singled with a RBI. Sylvie Rutledge also doubled.