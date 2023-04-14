Baseball: St. Bede scores 5-3 victory over visiting Newman

PERU — With both teams missing players for various reason, St. Bede took advantage of opportunities, while Newman was unable to. The Bruins came away with the 5-3, Three Rivers Conference victory Thursday afternoon at the Academy in Peru.
Early on, the Comets did take advantage of some scoring chances they had. Left fielder Gino Ferrari misjudged a line drive by leadoff hitter Garrett Matnick, who picked up the double and then scored on an RBI groundout by Notre Dame recruit Brendan Tunink for a 1-0 lead.
Then in the second inning, it was Matznick again reaching when the ball got under the glove of Gus Burr at shortstop. Matznick later scored on a passed ball to give Newman a 2-0 edge heading into the bottom of the third.
Alex Ankiewicz led off with a single to center, and starting pitcher Seth Ferarri helped himself with a beautiful bunt single. That brought up Burr, who singled to left to score Ankiewicz to tie the game, but Ferrari was thrown out at third trying for the extra base.
Ryan Slingsby tied the game up at two with an RBI double to right-center field before the Bruins’ Nate Husser singled to center. As Tunink bobbled the ball, Slingsby came around third to head home and give St. Bede a 3-2 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Nolan Britt had an infield single. Garet Wolfe then drew the walk to give the Comets two on with one out, but Ferarri struck out the next two batters to end the inning with St. Bede still leading 3-2.
In the bottom half of the inning, Evan Entrican picked up his second hit of the game and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Gino Ferarri. Ankiewicz made it 4-2 Bruins with an RBI single to left that scored Entrican.
The Comets again had their chances in the fifth having two on with no outs. Hayden Wilt hit a bloop double, and then Matznick drew the walk, but Newman was unable to get any runs across the plate. St. Bede maintained a 4-2 advantage.
The Bruins added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Luke Tunnell picked up a two-out single followed by a single from Alan Spencer. Entrican then collected his third hit, and this time it scored Tunnell to make it 5-2 Bruins after five innings of action.
“Seth [Ferrari] wasn’t as sharp as he usually is, but man, did he battle,” Bruins head coach Bill Booker said. “He’s a hard-working kid, and defensively we made some plays when we had our backs to the wall as well, and Entrican had a nice day at the plate. I mean, that’s why he’s in there, to hit the ball, and he did.”
In the sixth, Newman again had a great opportunity to cut into the lead. Wolfe got the walk, and Isaiah Williams reached on an error to give Newman two on with one out. But Williams stole second and then stood up and headed back to first, where he was tagged out before Ferarri got the strikeout, and the Bruins denied the Comets any runs.
“We had some guys playing that haven’t played at the varsity level, and it was their chance to show what you can do,” Newman coach Kenny Koerner said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize on those chances. On that steal, it was just a mental error. [Williams] thought it was a line drive and not a throw by the catcher, but those things happen.”
Newman got a solo home run from Tunink in the seventh to make it 5-3, but Spencer came in for the final out and the save.
“I made a couple of mistakes right off the bat,” Ferarri said. “But we rebounded and did a good job against a good team. This was big, because it was a chance to take over the conference lead.”
Newman was led by Matznick with two hits, while Tunink had two RBIs. Wolfe took the loss.
For the Bruins, Entrican had three this and an RBI, while Ankiewicz added two hits. Ferarri took the win, going 6 2/3 innings and giving up three earned runs.