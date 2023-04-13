NewsTribune Roundup for Wednesday, April 12

The St. Bede softball team got its spring trip started off on the right foot Wednesday.
The Bruins scored three runs in the top of the first inning and two in the seventh on the way to a 7-6 win over South Florence, a Class 4A school from South Carolina, in the Pigeon Forge (Tenn.) Tournament.
Reagan Stoudt went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs while Emma Slingsby and Tessa Dugosh added two hits each.
Ava Balestri belted a solo home run in the third inning to give St. Bede a 5-3 lead. Maci Kelly had a hit and RBI and Bella Pinter added a hit and run scored.
Stoudt took the win, scattering eight hits with eight strikeouts.
The St. Bede JV played the second game, falling 5-4.
Putnam County 20, Hall 3: Tori Balma went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Maggie Richetta went 3 for 3 with five RBIs to lead the Panthers to a four-inning victory in Spring Valley.
Kylee Moore went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for PC (7-4) and Salina Breckenridge (3 RBIs) and Maggie Spratt (2 RBIs) also drove in runs.
Kara Staley went the distance for the win, with all runs unearned, striking out one.
Kendall Gerbitz had the lone hit for Hall and Sophie Delphi had a RBI.
Bureau Valley 10, Amboy 0: Carly Reglin (4-1) pitched a 5-hit shutout, striking out seven with no walks to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory Wednesday at Manlius.
The Storm (8-4) had 12 hits, led by Madison Smith, who went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
Liana Ledergerber (RBI), McKinley Canady (2 RBIs) and Emma Stabler had two hits each and Landry Hitzler and Emily Wright both hit safely with RBIs.
BASEBALL
Bureau Valley 10, Riverdale 3: The Storm broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on the way to a Three Rivers crossover victory over the Rams at Manlius Wednesday.
Storm starter Logan Philhower held the Rams to two runs on six hits over six innings with 10 strikeouts to notch the win. Sam Rouse pitched the seventh, allowing one run on one hit.
Isaac Attig led the Storm (9-3) with two hits and an RBI. Rouse, Ayize Martin, Elijah Endress and Seth Spratt all had one hit with a RBI.
Harvest Christian 14, Putnam County 1: Josh Jessen drove in a run in the first inning, but the Panthers didn’t score again in a nonconference defeat Wednesday at Granville.
Drew Carlson also got a hit for the Panthers (8-7).
Jackson McDonald took the loss with 3.2 innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five. Ryan Hundley pitched 3.1 innings in relief, allowing nine runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts.