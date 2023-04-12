Softball: Marquette pounds Henry-Senachwine for 10th straight win

OTTAWA — Power and precision at the plate have been two characteristics that the Marquette Academy softball team has carried with it since day one of the current campaign.
Tuesday’s matchup with Tri-County Conference foe Henry-Senechawine would prove no different for the Crusaders. They pounded out 14 hits, including a pair of home runs, that overwhelmed the Mallards 16-1 in four innings at June Gross Field.
Since losing its first game of the season to Class 1A No. 2-ranked and undefeated Newark, Marquette (10-1, 5-0 TCC) has simply been an offensive juggernaut.
After the early defeat, the Crusaders have reeled off 10 consecutive victories where they’ve outscored their opponents by a 146-14 margin (14.6 runs per game) with 23 home runs, a .483 batting average and a .864 slugging percentage. Not one of those wins have gone beyond six innings.
“The girls have been hitting pretty well all season and today was another example of that,” Marquette coach Brad Oakes said. “They’re really working hard and it’s really been paying off on the way we need to hit at the plate. They’re having a lot of fun right now, they’re hungry and they all get along good and that’s the best thing about our great success so far.”
Three of the four Marquette seniors led the way at the plate with Eva McCallum posting three hits, a double and three RBIs. Lindsey Kaufmann followed with two hits, a homer and three RBIs while Kaylee Killelea added two doubles and a RBI.
Killelea (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 5 K, 2 BB) and Kaufmann (2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 K, 0 BB) also combined to hold the Mallards to two hits.
“They have two very good left handed pitchers (Killelea and Kaufmann), but they really hit the ball so well and once things got going for them offensively it was hard for us to keep up,” Henry-Senachwine coach Lori Stenstrom said. “We’re a very young team with not many upperclassmen, so I was proud of our effort today against a tough ball club.”
Marquette scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning against H-S starting pitcher Rylan Davis after Avery Durdan (double, 2 RBIs) singled and went to third base on Killelea’s first double. McCallum then stroked a two-out, two-run single to center that put the Crusaders up 2-0 after one inning.
My first homer early in the year definitely lit off a chain of bombs and we’ve been hitting a lot of them since then,”— Makayla Backos, Marquette sophomore
Marquette then sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second to tally nine more runs. Killelea added her second RBI double followed by sophomore Taylor Cuchra’s two-run single, McCallum’s RBI single, sophomore Kealy Rick’s two-run single and Durdan’s two-run double to the fence in left center that put the Crusaders ahead 11-0.
The Mallards would dent the scoreboard in the top of the third when junior Abbie Stanberry touched Kaufmann with a leadoff homer beyond the fence in left center to cut the gap to 11-1.
But sophomore Makayla Backos would begin the home half of the third with her third homer of the year after one out to put the Cru ahead 12-1.
“My first homer early in the year definitely lit off a chain of bombs and we’ve been hitting a lot of them since then,” Backos said. “It was great to get another one today.”
After an RBI single from junior Maisie Lyons, Kaufmann belted her team-leading sixth homer to center (along with Cuchra) to secure the lopsided margin of victory. Kaufmann then closed out the bottom of the fourth in the circle with two strikeouts.
“It was another great game for us overall and it’s pretty special the way we’ve been playing with our offense and our pitching,” Kaufmann said. “But the way we’ve been hitting after getting in the weight room, getting stronger at the plate has been very rewarding so far.”