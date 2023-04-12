News Tribune sports roundup for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

At Mendota, the visiting Hall Red Devils scored six runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cruise to a 15-5 win over Mendota on Tuesday afternoon.
Winning pitcher Ashton Pecher had a homer, single and five RBIs to pace the Devils. Hunter Meagher (two runs scored) collected three hits and Mac Resetich (three runs, RBI) two in the win. On the mound, Pecher struck out six over six innings before yielding to Payton Dye for the final frame.
For the Trojans, Izaiah Nanez hit a home run and drove in two, but took the loss in relief of Owen Aughenbaugh. Dom Stamberger and Landon Kreiser also saw duty on the bump. Jace Baird contributed two hits.
Putnam County 6, Seneca 3: At Granville, the Fighting Irish scored all three of its runs in the top of the first, but the Panthers countered with a pair of runs in the first, fourth and sixth to take the Tri-County Conference win.
Troy Petty (7 IP, 3 R, 9 K, 2 BB) got the win and slammed a homer and single in his own cause. Austin Mattingly (2 R, 3B, RBI) had three hits, Dylan Busch added two and Nicholas Currie and Drew Carlson each chipping in a double among 11 PC hits.
Princeton 17, Kewanee 2: At Princeton, the Tigers scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to the victory for Danny Cihocki (4 IP, 1 H, 5 K, 1 BB).
Noah LaPorte (3 R, HR, 2-2B, 4 RBI) pounded out three hits and Augie Christensen (3 R, 2-2B, 3 RBI), Jordan Reinhardt (2 R, RBI) and Cihocki (2B, 2 RBI) each added two hits for PHS (5-3).
Marquette 13, Henry-Senachwine 3, 5 inn.: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the first four Marquette players got hits and the home team finished with 16 in the Tri-County Conference win. Keaton Davis had four hits and Logan Nelson a triple and homer for Marquette (8-1, 3-0).
The Mallards (4-4, 1-3) had just four hits, one a double by Colton Williams and an RBI single by Jacob Miller, in support of four pitchers, Mason Johnson (L, 1 IP, 5 R), Williams, Preston Rowe and Miller.
Softball
Seneca 11, Putnam County 0, 5 inn.: At Granville, a seven-run third inning locked things up for the Irish (9-1, 5-0), who pounded 11 hits off PC pitching. Tessa Krull got the win with a two-hitter.
Maggie Spratt (2B) and Reise Zellmer had the hits for the Panthers (6-4). Paxton Strunkel (2.2 IP, 9 R, 7 H, 1 K, 2 BB) took the loss despite relief help from Kara Staley (2.1 IP, 2 R, 3 K).
Chillicothe IVC 2, Bureau Valley 0: At Manlius, Madison Smith pitched well, limiting visiting IVC to just four hits, two earned runs and no walks while striking out 10, but took the tough-luck loss.
Lesleigh Maynard had two hits and Smith the only other one for the Storm off winning pitcher Katie Petran (0 R, 3 H, 15 K, 0 BB).
Kewanee 10, Princeton 0: At Princeton, a three-run third inning was all the visitors needed to take the win, despite two hits, one a double, each from Kelsea Klingenberg and Isa Ibarra. Sylvie Rutledge took the loss in the circle, with Neveah Briddick and Reese Reviglio in relief.
Girls soccer
Mendota 3, Princeton 0: At Princeton, the Trojans won their third straight game as Crystal Garcia scored two goals and keeper Naitzy Garcia scored on a punt for the final goal.
Track and field
L-P girls third at Morris: At Morris, the LaSalle-Peru girls track team totaled 57.5 points, finishing third behind Rochelle (66.5) and Morris (58).
Tops for the Cavaliers were Ellie Sines with a first in the 100 (13.14) and 300 hurdles (18.14) and Kiely Domyancich in the 3200 (13:47.25).
Hall girls place fourth at home meet: At Spring Valley, the Red Devils 4x200 relay of Elizabeth Wozek, Natileigh Sparling, Evelyn Castelan and Shanaya Grisham placed first with a time of 2:13.1 to pace the host school. Chillicothe IVC was first (77), followed by Kewanee (61), Erie (53) and Hall (34).
Junior college softball
IVCC 6, Black Hawk 2; Black Hawk 11, IVCC 2: At Moline, the Eagles took the first game behind the five-hit pitching of Katie Bates (2 R, 2 K, 5 BB) and her double and three RBIs at the plate. Ella Sibert and Marissa Boehm each went 2 for 4 in the win.
In Game 2, Hailey Rakers (4 ER) took the loss, despite netting a pair of hits and an RBI in her own cause. Claire Morrow added a hit and RBI.