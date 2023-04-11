NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, April 10, 2023

The La Salle-Peru softball team scored twice in the first, fifth and seventh innings to earn a 6-2 Interstate 8 Conference win over Sandwich on Monday afternoon in Sandwich.
Addie Duttlinger finished 3 for 4 for the Cavaliers, while Ava Lannen and Taylor Martyn (RBI) both tripled. Evin Becker had two RBIs, and Izzy Pohar also had an RBI.
Taylor Vescogni (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 K) earned the win, with Chloe Mitchell (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) picking up the save.
Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Bureau Valley 5: The host Storm clawed back from an early 5-0 deficit and had the potential tying run on second before falling to the visitors.
Carly Reglin (two RBIs), Landry Hitzler (RBI), McKinley Canady (RBI) and Emily Wright all had two hits for BV. Reglin (7 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 K) took the loss in the circle despite allowing just one earned run.
Indian Creek 13, Earlville 2: The host Red Raiders led 1-0 after the first inning before the Timberwolves tied the game in the second and took the lead for good with two runs in the third.
Marquette 14, Fieldcrest 0 (6 inn.): The Knights recorded just one hit – a single by Falyn Ehrntahller – in the loss to the Crusaders in Minonk.
Henry-Senachwine 14, Galva 3 (5 inn.): The Mallards scored three times each in the second and third innings before an eight-run fourth put the game away.
Lauren Harbison (three RBIs) and Harper Schrock (triple, four RBIs) each had two hits for HSHS (4-4). Harbison allowed just four hits, four walks and struck out eight to earn the win in the circle.
BASEBALL
Indian Creek 21, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): The Red Raiders didn’t find the hit column in falling to the Timberwolves in the Little Ten Conference contest.
Fieldcrest 5, Ridgeview 4: The Knights scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh to make a winner out of starting pitcher Jordan Heider (7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) in the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph over the Mustangs in Wenona.
Koltin Kearfott had two singles, a double and an RBI for Fieldcrest (2-6, 1-2), while Tyler Serna added a run-scoring hit.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 3, Peoria Christian 2: The Tigers swept both singles matches and clinched the team win with a doubles victory against the Chargers in Princeton.
Princeton’s Tyson Phillips (6-0, 6-0 over Jackson Vanek) at No. 1 and Chase Sims (6-2, 6-1 over Tony Zhang) at No. 2 won at the singles spots, while the No. 2 doubles duo of Asa Gartin/Landon Davis defeated Steve Won/Eli Sanderson 6-4, 6-2.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Bureau Valley 4x100 and 4x200 relays earn firsts: At the Bureau Valley Invite, the Storm 4x100 and 4x200 relay team of Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Kate Salisbury and Addison Wessel earned first-place marks, while teammates Ashlyn Ledergerber (pole vault) and Lynzie Cady (long jump) also claimed victories.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mendota 1, Monmouth-Roseville 0: The Trojans’ Crystal Garcia scored her 13th goal of the season with four minutes remaining to help lift her team to the home victory, while goalkeeper Naitzy Garcia earned her third shutout of the year.
Indian Creek 7, Princeton 0: The Tigresses fell to the visiting Timberwolves.
East Peoria 3, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants came up short against the visiting Raiders.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
IVCC 12-10, Carl Sandburg 5-9: The Eagles swept the Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.
In the circle, Katie Bates (7 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) won the opener, while Holly Shriber (6 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) did the same in second game.
Paige Cottingham had three hits and two RBIs, and Marissa Boehm two hits in the opener. Ella Sibert (two RBI) and Lauren Phillps (double, triple) each collected two hits in the nightcap.