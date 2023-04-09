Area roundup: Princeton girls win Howard-Monier track invite

At Princeton, the host Princeton Tigers claimed first place as a team at their own Howard-Monier Invite for the first time since 2003, notching 155 points to top Bureau Valley (116), St. Bede (100), Annawan-Wethersfield (98) and Hall (68).
Morgan Foes won the discus (119-2), Morgan Richards the shot put (35-2), Miyah Fox the 100 hurdles (17.17) and Camryn Driscoll the 400 (63-11) for the Tigers. In the relays, the foursome of Ashlynn Weber, Georgie Fulton, Scarlett Fulton and Fox claimed the 4x100 (54.38) and the quartet of Avery Waca, Driscoll, Sophia Oester and Lexi Bohms took the 4x800 (11:2064) were winners.
Princeton also got seconds from Bohms in the 800 (2:50.63), Foes in the shot put (10.01m) and Weber the triple jump (9.38m).
For St. Bede, Lily Bosnich was first in the 100 (13.23) and 200 (27.82), while Anna Lopez in the long jump (4.93m) and triple jump (10.54m) and the 4x200 relay of Anna Lopez, Rubi DeLaTorre, Emerald DeLaTorre and Bosnich (1:55.25) were also first.
Taking seconds were Lopez in the 100 (13.27), Macklin Brady in the discus (28.07m), Macy Zeglis in the 100 hurdles (18.65) and 300 hurdles (54.23), the 4x100 relay of Sierah Shaver, Rubi DeLaTorre, Summer Conlin and Emerald DeLaTorre (55.33).
Best for Bureau Valley were firsts earned by Jillian Hulsing in the high jump (1.47m), Ashlyn Ledergerber the pole vault (2.28m), seconds by Maddie Wetzel in the 3200 (19:34), Lynzie Cady in the 400 (1:06.68) and the long jump (4.58m), the 4x200 relay of Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Kate Salisbury and Addison Wenzel (1:56.56) and the 4x400 quartet of Hulsing, McKenzie Hunt, Salisbury and Cady (4:4451).
The Hall squad saw Promise Giacometti second in the 200 (28.15), Isabella Templeton the high jump (1.37m), Elizabeth Wozek the pole vault (2.13m).
L-P boys take seventh at Cavalier Classic: At LaSalle, the host Cavaliers placed seventh with 30 points in a field bested by Yorkville with 198.
The top finishes for the Cavaliers came were the third place by Michael George in the high jump (1.71m) and Jason Curran in the long jump (5.72m). Fourth places went to George in the 400 (55.0), Anthony Ambler, George, Kenny Tran and Neil Olivero in the 4x100 relay (46.2), George, Jason Curran, Erik Garcia and Griffin Hammers in the 4x400 relay (3.56.9).
Baseball
Hall 7, Fieldcrest 2: At Spring Valley, the Red Devils broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning to take the non-conference decision.
Mac Resetich (R, 3B, RBI), Ashton Pecher (2 RBI) and Max Bryant (2 R, 2B, ,3B, 2 RBI) each had two hits for the Devils. Joel Koch (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 8 K) got the win on the bump in relief of Pecher, with help from Bryant.
The Knights got a pair of hits from Eli Gerdes (5 IP, 6 ER, 8 K, 2 BB), who took the loss in relief of Lucas Anson.