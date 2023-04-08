NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, April 7, 2023

Alejandro Mesa hit a walk-off single to lift the IVCC baseball team to a 3-2 win over Kishwaukee in the first game of an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Friday in Peru.
The Eagles also won the second game 8-3. Andres Martinez was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for IVCC.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
At Galesburg: IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader with Carl Sandburg, winning the first game 14-1 in five innings and losing the second 8-6.
Marissa Boehm and Claire Morrow each hit home runs in the first game; Boehm finished with three runs and three RBIs. Katie Bates threw a complete game, giving up seven hits and striking out five.
In the second game, Lauren Phillips was 4 for 4 with a triple, a double and four RBIs.
BASEBALL
Tri-Valley 9, Fieldcrest 6: The Knights led 6-3, but gave up six runs in the fifth inning in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Downs.
Jordan Heiser was 4 for 4 with three runs for Fieldcrest.
Newark 21, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): The Red Raiders allowed 13 runs in the first inning in a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.
Ryan Browder had the lone hit for Earlville.
SOFTBALL
Tri-Valley 10, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): The Knights had two hits in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Downs.
Newark 19, Earlville 0 (3 inn.): The Red Raiders were no-hit by the Norsemen for the second day in a row in a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.
THURSDAY RESULTS
SOFTBALL
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.: La Salle-Peru finished its South Carolina trip with a pair of wins.
The Cavaliers rallied to beat Russell (Kent.) 14-8 in their first game before beating previously undefeated United (Ohio) 7-1.
Against Russell, L-P (8-1) trailed 8-5 after giving up eight runs in the fourth inning. The Cavs scored six runs in the sixth and another three in the seventh.
Addie Duttlinger was 4 for 5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, Taylor Martyn went 2 for 5 with an inside-the-park home run, three RBIs and Izzy Pohar was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.
Ava Lambert earned the win in relief, allowing two hits with a strikeout and a walk in two scoreless innings.
Against United, Chloe Mitchell threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out seven batters and walking none.
Evin Becker doubled and scored two runs, Avah Moriarty drove in two runs and Martyn was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
St. Bede 4, Mendota 0: Addie Bontz led off the game with a home run and the Bruins led the whole way to earn a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Mendota.
Bontz finished 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Bella Pinter was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI for St. Bede (6-1, 4-0 TRC East), while Maci Kelly was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Reagan Stoudt threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 batters and walking two.
Katie Jenner and Madelyn Becker each had a hit for the Trojans (2-6, 0-4).
Princeton 13, Hall 3 (5 inn.): Kelsea Klingenberger was 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.
Makayla Hecht doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in a run for Princeton (2-4, 2-0 TRC East), while Izzy Gibson was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run.
Sylvie Rutledge earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on four this with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
Kailey Edwards drove in two runs for Hall (0-6, 0-4).
Bureau Valley 7, Newman 0: Madison Smith threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 batters and walking two to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Sterling.
Liana Ledergerber was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Smith and Landry Hitzler each had three hits, scored two runs and drove in run for BV (6-2, 3-1 TRC East).
Dwight 9, Putnam County 2: Sarah Johnson was 2 for 3 and scored a run as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.
Seneca 6, Henry-Senachwine 0: The Mallards had two hits in a Tri-County Conference loss in Henry.
Newark 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): The Red Raiders did not have a hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Newark.
BASEBALL
Putnam County 7, Dwight 1: Jackson McDonald was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference win in Dwight.
He also was the winning pitcher for PC (6-6, 3-0 TCC), allowing one earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
Newman 6, Bureau Valley 1: Sam Rouse was 2 for 3 and took the loss on the mound as the Storm dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Seneca 5, Henry-Senachwine 2: Mason Johnson was 1 for 3 with a run and took the loss on the mound as the Mallards (4-3, 1-3 TCC) fell in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.
Newark 18, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): The Red Raiders managed one hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Newark.
BOYS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 3, Newman 2: The Cavaliers swept the doubles action to earn a win in La Salle.
Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, Jon and Michael Milota claimed a 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 2 and Riley O’Brien and Colin Krug were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 3.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mendota 7, DePue-Hall 0: Crystal Garcia scored five goals and had two assists to lead the Trojans to a victory in Spring Valley.
Elaina Reddin had two goals and three assists for Mendota.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Princeton: Princeton won six events to claim the crown at its own Howard-Monier Invitational.
The Tigresses scored 155 points to beat Bureau Valley (116), St. Bede (100), Wethersfield (98) and Hall (63).
Winners for Princeton were Camryn Driscoll in the 400 meters (1:03.11), Miyah Fox in the 100 hurdles (17.17 seconds), the 4x100 relay of Ashlynn Weber, Georgie Fulton, Scarlet Fulton and Fox (54.38 seconds), the 4x800 of Driscoll, Sophia Oester, Avery Waca and Lexi Bohms (11:20.64), Morgan Richards in the shot put (10.72 meters) and Morgan Foes in the discus (36.32m).
Jillian Hulsing cleared 1.47 meters to win the high jump for the Storm, while teammate Ashlyn Ledergerber won the pole vault by clearing 2.28 meters.
St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 100 (13.23 seconds) and the 200 (27.82 seconds) and Anna Lopez won the long jump (4.93m) and the triple jump (10.54m).
Lopez and Bosnich also helped the Bruins to victory in the 4x200 (1:55.25) along with Rubi De La Torre and Emerald De La Torre.
The Red Devils got runner-up finishes from Promise Giacometti in the 100 (14.03 seconds), Isabella Templeton in the high jump (1.37m) and Elizabeth Wozek in the pole vault (2.13m).
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Kewanee: St. Bede finished third in a four-team meet.
Tom Makransky cleared 3.05 meters to win the pole vault for the Bruins, while the foursome of Logan Pineda, Brody Hahn, Greyson Marincic and Trajan Raffety ran a 3:58.11 to win the 4x400.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Galva: Laney Lester swept the throws to help the Henry-Midland girls place second in the eight-team Dale Collis Invite.
The Timberducks had 115 points to finish behind Stark County (126).
Lester had tosses of 11.61 meters in the shot put and 39.64 in the discus.
Also for H-M, Daniella Bumber won the 100 (12.89 seconds) and was second in the 200 (27.5 seconds) and the 400 (1:00.13), Daphaney Kessling won the 100 hurdles (20.18 seconds) and was second in the 300 hurdles (56.85 seconds) and Taylor Frawley won the long jump (4.78).
The H-M boys placed seventh behind third-place finishes from Russell Cheney in the high jump (1.57) and Mike Hammond in the 3,200 (12:52.41).