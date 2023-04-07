NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Ella Hermes

Ella Hermes had a big week in the pitching circle and performed well at the plate to help the St. Bede softball team to two mercy rule victories over rival Hall in Three Rivers Conference East Division play.
In the first game of the series, Hermes threw a five-inning no-hitter, recording all 15 outs via strikeout in a 15-0 victory. She also had two RBIs and a run.
In a 15-1 win in the second game of the week against Hall, Hermes had three runs and two RBIs.
“She has been playing some incredible softball,” St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said. “Taking into account the no-hitter and striking out all 15 outs, it doesn’t get much better than that. Combine that with flashing the leather at shortstop for us too. She’s also really finding her groove with the bat in her hand. The sky’s the limit on where she goes from here.”
For her performance, Hermes was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Hermes answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How old were you when you started playing softball and how did you get into it?
I was 2 when I played a lot of whiffle ball but around 4 or 5 years old when I got into softball. My dad would take me outside everyday to hit or play catch.
What do you enjoy about playing softball?
I love the competitiveness and challenge of the sport. I also love the opportunities and friendships it has given me.
What makes you a good softball player?
I think what makes me a good softball player is my hard work and dedication on and off the field. I always want to do my best to help my team and I feel that I am a good leader that my teammates can look up to.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory was last year when I pitched against Ottawa. It was a great game and the excitement and energy was high.
Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against?
I’m on a team of great athletes and rivals. (Addie) Bontz, (Maddy) Dalton, (Bella) Pinter and (Reagan) Stoudt were my toughest competitors growing up. We all compete to make each other better. That’s what makes my team special. We love to push each other.
Do you have any pregame routines, rituals or superstitions?
My only pregame ritual is having a quick prayer with coach Rup (Rob Ruppert) and our lucky penny before I go out.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
I could definitely win an eating contest with pasta.
What is your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject in school is math because it comes easy to me.
What is your most played song recently?
My most played song is probably Corinthians by Zach Bryan.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I thought I had a pretty good performance. I was just trying to hit my spots and do my job to help my team get the dub. It always feels good to beat our rivals.