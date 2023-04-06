NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Chloe Mitchell threw a five-hit shutout Wednesday to lead the La Salle-Peru softball team to a 1-0 victory over previously undefeated Moore Catholic (New York) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Mitchell struck out 10 batters and walked two.
The Cavaliers scored their only run in the sixth inning.
Addie Duttlinger reached on a bunt single, then stole second and third bases before scoring on an error by the catcher.
Ava Lannen hit a triple for the Cavs (6-1), who play two games on Thursday to wrap up the spring break trip.
Fieldcrest 13, Eureka 8: Ella Ruestman doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored two runs to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.
Pru Mangan was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for Fieldcrest (1-5, 1-0 HOIC), while Aliah Celis was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Keara Barisch was the winning pitcher.
Seneca 13, Hall 0 (5 inn.): The Red Devils allowed five runs in the first, three in each the second and third innings and two more in the fourth in a nonconference loss in Seneca.
Hope Whightsil had Hall’s lone hit.
BASEBALL
Geneseo 12, Hall 5: The Red Devils scored four runs in the top of the first inning but managed only one more the rest of the way in a nonconference loss in Geneseo.
Ashton Pecher doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for Hall (4-3), while Mac Resetich doubled and scored twice.
Eureka 15, Fieldcrest 4 (5 inn.): The Knights allowed seven runs in the first inning in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Wenona.
Layten Gerdes and Tyler Serna each had a hit and scored two runs for Fieldcrest (1-4, 0-1 HOIC).
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Pontiac: Putnam County finished third in a triangular.
Chloe Anderson was third in the 100-meter hurdles (21.92 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (1:08.48) for the Panthers.