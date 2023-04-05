NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The La Salle-Peru softball team opened its trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with an 18-4, five-inning victory over Cardinal O’Hara (Pennsylvania) on Tuesday.
Taylor Martyn went 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored, Evin Becker was 4 for 5 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs, and Addie Duttlinger was 2 for 4 with a triple and four runs.
The Cavaliers scored four runs in the top of the third before allowing three in the bottom half of the inning.
L-P (5-1) scored two more runs in the second and broke the game open with seven runs in the third.
Chloe Mitchell was the winning pitcher as she allowed three runs on one hit with four strikeouts and five walks in four innings. Ava Lambert pitched the final inning, giving up one run on one hit with one strikeout.
Dwight 9, Putnam County 2: Salina Breckenridge was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.
Gabby Doyle tripled and scored a run for Putnam County (5-1, 2-1 TCC).
Seneca 11, Henry-Senachwine 0 (5 inn.): The Mallards managed two hits in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.
BASEBALL
Putnam County 7, Dwight 6: Troy Petty hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.
Drew Carlson and Lucas Wiesbrock each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Putnam County (5-6, 2-0 TCC).
Ryan Hundley earned the win in relief, allowing one hit with one strikeout and one walk in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Henry-Senachwine 12, Seneca 2: Colton Williams hit two home runs — one over the fence and one inside the park – along with two doubles and a single to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Seneca.
Lance Kiesewetter earned the win as he gave up one run on two hits with six strikeouts and five walks in five innings.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Streator 127, Putnam County 44: Cayden Bouxsein won the 1,600 meters in 5:36.14 in a dual meet loss in Granville.
Bouxsein also ran with Broedy Sandberg, Braden Bickerman and Wyatt Grimshaw to win the 4x800 in 10:15.95.
MONDAY’S RESULT
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Kewanee: Anna Lopez won three events as St. Bede placed third in an eight-team meet.
Lopez won the 100-meter dash (13.1 seconds), the long jump (4.97 meters) and the triple jump (10.63 meters).
In the boys meet, St. Bede placed fourth and Putnam County was sixth.
For the Bruins, Greyson Marincic won the 400 (56.96 seconds), Logan Pineda won the 800 (2:17.2), Isaiah Hart won the high jump (1.65m) and Tom Makransky won the pole vault (3.04m).
Putnam County’s Caleb Bouxsein won the 1,600 in 5:22.4.