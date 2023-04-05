2023 NewsTribune Boys Track and Field preview

Multiple state qualifiers return to the NewsTribune area this spring while other area athletes are looking to make the trip to Charleston this season.
Here’s a look at the boys track and field teams with the outdoor season just underway:
La Salle-Peru
Coach: Adam Spencer (fourth season)
Key returnees: Brett Aimone, sr., hurdles; Erik Garcia, sr., distance; Michael George, sr., sprints
Key newcomers: Richie Santiago, so., throws; Andy Medina, so., throws; Griffin Hammers, fr., distance; Joey Gallicchio, fr., jumps
Worth noting: The Cavaliers took a big hit to graduation with 14 seniors on last year’s roster now gone. “(Our goals) are to build the team back up after graduating 14 seniors last season and focus on speed and general athleticism,” Spencer said. “We’re younger than we’ve been the past few years, but we love the kids who are out for track are competing and trying new things.” Aimone is looking for another successful season after qualifying for state in the 110-meter hurdles last spring. He placed ninth in the 60 hurdles at the Illinois Prep Top Times Championships, the unofficial indoor state meet. Spencer said he has a chance to qualify for state in both hurdle events. Garcia, a sectional qualifier in cross country, is looking for a strong season in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Spencer said George could get down to the low 50s in the 400. Santiago and Medina are expected to make an impact in the throws. “They have really gotten stronger and improved over the past year,” Spencer said. Hammers “has had a great spring” and is expected to do well in the 800 and 1,600, while Spencer said Gallicchio has “shown promise in the jumps.”
St. Bede
Coach: Marty Makransky (fourth season)
Key returnees: Tom Makransky, sr., pole vault/triple jump/400; Dylan Hunter, sr., sprints; Hayden Arkins, sr., middle distance; Greyson Marincic, so., middle distance; Logan Pineda, jr., middle distance; Haiden Ator, so., distance.
Key newcomers: Isaiah Hart, jr., high jump/sprints; Brody Hahn, fr., long jump/sprints; Trajan Raffety, fr., long jump/sprints; Eric Du, fr., distance; Willy Sramek, fr., discus/sprints.
Worth noting: The Bruins are low in numbers with only 10 athletes. “The boys with only 10 in number will have to improve individually this season and from what I’ve seen at practice, I think we can do just that and will have a good season and a lot of fun,” Marty Makransky said. Marty Makransky is hoping the Bruins can qualify a field event, a relay and an individual track event for the state meet. He said he thinks Tom Makransky in the pole vault and Marincic in the 400 or 800 can contend for state. Tom Makransky placed fourth in the sectional in pole vault last season. Marty Makransky also feels the 4x400 has a shot at state.
Hall
Coach: Rob Malerk
Key returnees: Ryan Bosi, So., sprints/jumps; Caleb Bickett, jr., sprints; Anthony Fiocchi, jr., sprints; Anthony Reeser, so., throws; Eri Martinez-Prado, so., distance
Key newcomers: Jeremy Smith, so., jumps/sprints; Joseph Caracheo, fr., distance
Worth noting: The Red Devils have 19 athletes on the roster with just one senior in Terrance Smith. Hall returns four athletes — Bosi, Bickett, Fiocchi and Reeser — who competed in the Wethersfield Sectional last spring. Bicket placed fourth in the 200 in the outdoor season opener, while the distance crew had a solid start with Martinez-Prado and Caracheo placing 5-6 in the 3,200 and helping the 4x800 relay place fifth. Jeremy Smith was fourth in the high jump in the opener.
Putnam County
Coach: Chuck McConnell (25th season)
Key returnees: Wyatt Grimshaw, sr., 400/800; Macrick Holocker, sr., throws; Brayden Scurti, sr., sprints/long jump; Tommy Twardowski, sr., throws; Azael Vargas, sr., hurdles/triple jump
Worth noting: Grimshaw is looking for a strong finish to his career with the Panthers. He’ll run the 400 and 800 along with the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. “He’s ready to set PRs,” McConnell said. “He wants to have his best sectional performance for his final year in high school.” Along with throws, Holocker and Twardowski will run sprint relays. “As long as everyone can stay healthy, we should be able to compete well in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays and get points in the field events,” McConnell said.
Mendota
Coach: Keegan Hill (fifth season)
Key returnees: Anthony Kelson, so., distance; Mason Koch, jr., sprints/jumps; Jordan Coney, sr., throws
Worth noting: Kelson was a state cross country qualifier in then fall. Kelson, Koch and Coney are expected to provide strong leadership for the Trojans. “Anthony Kelson, Mason Koch and Jordan Coney all have a chance to put their stamp on their respective groups,” Hill said. “Distance, jumpers and throwers have leaders they can follow on learn from.” Hill said Mendota has several newcomers who will “give us flexibility and lots of room for improvement throughout the year.” The Trojans have 28 athletes on the roster. “We have an opportunity to fill numerous events,” Hill said. “We expect to build on each meet and be proud of our effort as individuals and as a team.”
Princeton
Coach: Dan Foes (18th season)
Key Returners: Gabe Glass, sr., distance; CJ Hickey, sr., sprints/jumps; Payne Miller, jr., throws; Chris Ossola, sr., distance; Andrew Peacock, jr., jumps/pole vault/sprints; Ethan Wallace, sr., sprints; Bennett Williams, jr., throws; Christian Yepsen, sr., distance
Top newcomers: Garrett Gleason, fr., sprints/pole vault; Common Green, fr., sprints/jumps; Augustus Swanson, fr., distance; Grady Thompson, sr., sprints
Worthy of note: The Tigers took a big blow with the loss of Teegan Davis, who medaled in all three jumps, claiming the 2A state title in the high jump, last season. He suffered a knee injury during the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet. “Teegan is a great team leader and will be greatly missed. Our program wishes him the best with the recovery,” Foes said. The team’s strength is its throwers, headed by Miller, a returning state qualifier in the shot put and Williams. Odell gives the Tigers another formidable competitor in both throws. “We will always put our best foot forward at conference and sectionals,” Foes said. “The strength of our team right now is the weights. Hopefully by that time of the season we can develop our young team on the track and in the other field events.”
Wallace, Ossola and Yepsen are four-year athletes while seniors Thompson and Robert Nelson (distance) and sophomores Arthur Burden (multiple events) and Dawson Lambert (distance) are out for the first time. Peacock is “one of our most versatile athletes and we can plug him in anywhere,” Foes said.
Bureau Valley
Coach: Dan DeVenney
Key Returners: Elijah House, sr., distance; Ben Roth, sr., distance; Jon Dybek, jr., throws; Landon Hulsing, so., throws; Eli Attig; jr., sprints; Jonny Davis, jr., throws; Beau Spencer, sr., sprints.
Top newcomers: Brady Hartz, fr., sprints; Adrian Gallardo, fr., distance; Justin Moon, so., multiple events; Drake Michlig, so., multiple events; Payton Walowski, jr., sprints/relays; Cameron Lemons, jr., sprints/relays.
Worthy of note: The Storm had no seniors last year, and return the entire roster except for two people, standing 35 strong. “We’ve had a few years where we’ve had to be creative in order to cover all of the events and maximize the points we could get. This year we will have depth and flexibility across all events. Kids are going to be able to really focus on just a few events and develop the skills they need to be successful in those events. We are really looking forward to seeing these guys push each other and developing as the year progresses,” DeVenney said. House was a state qualifier in the 800 meters last year and medaled in the Illinois Prep Top Times Championships, the unofficial indoor state meet. Roth was a sectional qualifier in cross country.
Amboy co-op
Coach: Jeramey Wittanauer
Key returnees: Kelton Schwamberger, jr., middle distance; Kyler McNinch, sr., distance; Zane Murphy, sr., sprints; Ian Sundberg, jr., throws; Caleb Yanos, so., sprinter; Joel Billhorn, so., jumps/middle distance.
Key newcomers: Ed Fry, so., jumps/relays; Brayden Klein, so., jumps/relays
Worth noting: The Clippers have some strong veteran athletes in McNinch, Murphy and Sundberg along with some younger talent in Billhorn, Fry and Klein. “We have a combination of youth and experience,” Wittanauer said. “We’re hoping to put a solid team out there. It’ll be a work in progress.” McNinch will be a contender for a state berth in the 1,600 and 3,200 after nearly qualifying for state in cross country. Billhorn in the 400 and Sundberg in the discus could also be in the mix for state berths. Wittanauer said the Clippers may be able to put together a 4x400 relay with McNinch and Murphy. “We have 2-3 pieces,” Wittanauer said. “We have to find a fourth. The indoor times were respectable.”
Earlville
Coach: Jillian Harp (third season)
Key returnees: Matt Kuter, sr., sprints/long jump
Key newcomers: Isaac Vazquez, fr., 800, 1,600
Worth noting: The Red Raiders only have two boys on the roster this season. Kuter will compete in the 200, 400 and long jump, while Vazquez looks to make an impact after winning IESA state titles in the 800 and 1,600 last spring.
Fieldcrest
Coach: Carol Bauer (31st season)
Key returnees: Caleb Krischel, so., distance; Jozia Johnson, jr., sprints; Nate Buchanan, so., relays; Landin Wright, so., relays
Key newcomers: Michael Beckett, fr., long jump
Worth noting: Krischel had a strong freshman season, breaking five minutes in the mile. In the fall, he was a sectional qualifier in cross country. Bauer expects Krischel to contend for a state berth. He’ll be focusing on the 800 meters and 1,600 meters along with the long relays for the Knights. Buchanan and Wright also will run in the long relays. Johnson has looked strong in the 400, while Beckett will contribute in the long jump. “Our numbers are super small, so we hope to be able to have some placing efforts at the local invitationals and conference and focus more on individual success,” Bauer said.
Henry-Midland
Coach: Jarrod Lester (second season)
Key returnees: Connor Keinath, jr., throws; Amsal Jakupi, sr., sprints/jumps; Isaac Tower, so., sprints/jumps
Key newcomers: Brendan Lester, jr., sprints; Jerrod Meffert, fr., distance.
Worth noting: Keinath was a state qualifier in the shot put last season. Jakupi is expected to provide strong leadership for the Timberducks. “Our goals are to place in the top three in the conference meet and send as many athletes to state as we possibly can,” Jarrod Lester said.