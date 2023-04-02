NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, April 1, 2023

The Putnam County baseball team split a pair of games Saturday at the MidSouth Classic in Millington, Tenn.
The Panthers (4-6) lost their first game 10-0 to Munford before bouncing back for a 6-5 win over Dyersville.
Against Munford, Austin Mattingly, Nicholas Currie and Ryan Hundley each had a hit, while Troy Petty took the loss on the mound.
The Panthers built a 6-2 lead against Dyersville before holding off a rally in the final inning.
Lucas Wiesbrock was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, Dylan Busch went 1 for 2 with an RBI and Mattingly doubled and scored a run.
Mattingly earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Hundley pitched the final inning, giving up three unearned runs on four hits.