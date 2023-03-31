NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Mendota baseball team scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to earn a 12-9, eight-inning victory over Bureau Valley in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Thursday in Manlius.
Izaiah Nanez went 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for the Trojans (3-2, 1-1 TRC East), while Ryne Strouss and Owen Aughenbaugh also drove in three runs each.
Jace Baird earned the win in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Elijah Endress was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Storm (5-1, 1-1), while Ayize Martin also had two RBIs and a run.
Christian Brothers 5, Putnam County 2: Andrew Pyszka had a triple and double for the Panthers’ only two hits in a loss at the MidSouth Classic in Memphis.
Nicholas Currie threw a complete game for Putnam County (3-4), allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 10, Henry-Senachwine 9 (6 inn.): The Mallards scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning but allowed five in the bottom half of the frame in a Tri-County Conference loss on the road.
Colton Williams went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Mallards.
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 14, Morton 3: Ava Lambert belted a home run and finished with two hits to help power the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at Morton.
Ava Lannen, Evin Becker, Avah Moriarty, Izzy Pohar and Callie Mertes each multiple hits for L-P.
Freshman Taylor Vescogni earned the win in her first varsity start, allowing five hits and striking out eight.
St. Bede 15, Hall 1 (5 inn.): The Bruins scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning in a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Peru.
Ella Hermes was 1 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs for St. Bede (4-1, 2-0 TRC East).
Reagan Stoudt threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Hope Whightsil doubled for Hall, while Charlie Pellegrini scored the Red Devils’ only run.
Putnam County 17, Midland 0 (4 inn): The Panthers scored nine runs in the first and eight in the third en route to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.
Valeria Villagomez went 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs for PC (5-0, 2-0 TCC), while Kylee Moore went 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.
Paxton Stunkel threw a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts.
Bureau Valley 8, Mendota 3: Olivia Eckberg went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Madison Smith was 3 for 4 with a run for BV.
Carly Reglin was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.
Katie Jenner was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs for the Trojans.
Henry-Senachwine 20, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 8: Abbie Stanbary went 4 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs as the Mallards outslugged the Wildcats for a Tri-County Conference victory on the road.
Kaitlyn Anderson was 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs for Henry, while Lauren Harbison was 2 for 5 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 1, IVC 0: The Cavaliers earned a nonconference win in La Salle.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Erie: Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll and Morgan Foes each won a pair of events to help the Tigresses place second in a five-team meet.
Camryn Driscoll won the 100-meter dash in 13.12 seconds and the 400 in 1:03.51, while Foes swept the throws with tosses of 10.02 meters in the shot put and 39.15 meters in the discus.
Rock Falls won with 125 points, Princeton was second with 87 and Hall was fourth with 38.
Other winners for Princeton were Kiana Brokaw in the 3,200 (14:50.72), Miyah Fox in the 100 hurdles (17.12 seconds) and Keighley Davis in the triple jump (9.51m).
Hall’s Isabella Templeton won the high jump and Promise Giacometti won the 200 (28.93 seconds).
In boys meet, Princeton placed third and Hall was fifth.
The Tigers got wins from Ian Morris in the discus (41.44m), Bennett Williams in the shot put (14.8m) and Grady Thompson in the 400 (56.03).
At Henry: Henry-Midland senior Laney Lester broke both school throwing records with tosses of 11.63 meters in the shot put and 41.4 meters in the discus.
At Kewanee: The Mendota boys and girls teams each placed fourth in a five-team meet.
For the boys, Sebastian Carlos won the 400 in 54.4 and ran with Mason Koch, Kody Chase and Anthony Kelson to place second in the 4x400 in 3:48.74.
For the girls, Laylie Denault, Grace Wasmer, Ella Martin and Kennedy Knaff won the 4x100 in 54.17 seconds.