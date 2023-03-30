Softball: Addie Duttlinger gets it started for La Salle-Peru in 11-1 win over Streator

PERU — La Salle-Peru leadoff hitter Addie Duttlinger walks from the on-deck circle to the batter’s box with the chorus of the Black Eyed Peas song “Let’s Get It Started” playing over the speakers at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
In Wednesday’s game against visiting Streator, Duttlinger did just that in the bottom of the first inning.
The Cavaliers junior catcher blasted a 2-2 offering from Bulldogs pitcher Leilani Zavada over the left-center field fence to start a string of six straight batters reaching base and an eight-run outburst in the hosts’ eventual 11-1 victory in six innings.
“As soon as I got the first two strikes, I made an adjustment and choked up,” Duttlinger said of her thoughts before smacking her first varsity homer. “My mindset this season has been to keep my head in, but because I have quick hands sometimes, I get way to out in front. I just told myself to wait back, put a good swing on it, and as the leadoff hitter, get on base anyway I can.”
The opening inning for the hosts continued with a consecutive singles by Taylor Martin — just cleared to return to action after a broken finger during basketball — and Ava Lannen prior to a walk to Evin Becker to load the bases.
Back-to-back RBI base hits by Ava Lambert and Laurel Politsch made 3-0. Then a run-scoring walk by Karmen Piano with two outs preceded a three-run double down the left-field line by Duttlinger, before a wild pitch plated the final run of the frame.
The Cavs were then held scoreless the next four-plus innings by Streator reliever Makenna Ondrey but scored three times in the sixth, with Callie Mertes scoring on a wild pitch after doubling and a two-run opposite field double to left-center by the Martyn to end the game.
“The eight runs to start were great, but I don’t think we made quick enough adjustments to the second pitcher.” Duttlinger said. “We talked as team before the sixth inning and were able to finally put a few good at-bats together against her.”
L-P pitcher Chloe Mitchell allowed six hits, one earned run, walked two and struck out three to earn the win in the circle.
“Chloe pitched a very solid game today for us,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “She relies on movement with her pitches and in cold weather you just don’t get that. So, until it warms up it’s all about hitting spots and changing speeds and she did a pretty good job with both today.”
The Cavaliers (3-1) finished with nine hits, two each from Duttlinger and Martyn.
“Addison works hard and is one of the best athletes in the school,” Huebbe said. ”This team is very coachable, and Addison is at the top of the list. She made the right adjustment in her first at-bat and got us going in the right direction. It was also nice to have Taylor — a two-time all-stater — back in the lineup for us.”
Streator (1-3) had a couple of good scoring chances throughout, including loading the bases with one out in the top of the first, and putting runners on second and third with one away in the fourth — but each time failed to score.
The Bulldogs changed the scoreboard in the fifth when Mya Zavada laced a opposite field solo home run over the left-center field fence.
“Obviously a tough first inning for us, but the girls fought to the end,” Streator coach Louis Ondrey said. “Leilani just didn’t have it today, it happens, but she’s been pitching well for us. Then Makenna, she has struggled a little so far but came in and shut things down for four-plus innings to give us a chance to get back in it.
“We had some positives today. We hit the ball well at times, but some were right at them. Mya put together a great at-bat and ended up putting a great swing on the home run. We had some chances, but just couldn’t get that next hit to start a rally.”
L-P is scheduled to play at Morton on Thursday and return home on Friday to host U-High, while Streator will entertain Metamora on Thursday.