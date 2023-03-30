NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

John Brady hit a bases clearing double in the third inning to help the St. Bede baseball team to a 4-2 victory over Fieldcrest in a nonconference game in Peru.
Luke Tunnell, Callan Hueneburg and Evan Entrican scored on Brady’s double. Hueneburg finished 2 for 3.
Gus Burr doubled and scored a run, while Brendan Pillion was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Pillion also earned the win on the mound for the Bruins (4-3), giving up two unearned runs on one hit while striking out nine batters and walking three in 6 2/3 innings.
Jordan Heider had a triple and a double for the Knights (1-3) while scoring a run and driving in a run.
Koltin Kearfott took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings.
Washington 3, La Salle-Peru 0: Adrian Arzola, Mason Lynch and Brady Romagnoli each hit a double as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Washington.
Brendan Boudreau took the loss on the mound for L-P (3-3), allowing three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Sterling: Camryn Driscoll won one event and was runner-up in another as Princeton cruised to the title at the Rosenberry Classic at the Westwood Complex.
The Tigresses racked up 98 points to beat second-place Erie-Prophetstown (71.5). Bureau Valley (61.5) placed third, Amboy co-op (60) finished fourth, St. Bede (24) was eighth and Hall (16) was ninth.
Driscoll won the 60-meter dash in 8.42 seconds and placed second in the 200 in 27.67 seconds.
Also for Princeton, Lexi Bohms won the 3,200 in 14:09.17, while Avery Waca, Kiana Browkaw, Sophia Oester and Paige Jesse won the 4x800 in 11:57.99.
Lynzie Cady led the Storm as she placed second in the 400 in 1:06.66 and in the long jump with a leap of 4.35 meters. Jillian Hulsing placed second in then high jump by clearing 1.47 meters.
Cady and Hulsing ran with Kate Salisbury and Maddie Wetzell to place second in the 4x400 relay in 4:47.61.
Amboy’s Elly Jones was a triple winner, claiming the 60 hurdles (10.11 seconds), the long jump (4.63m) and the triple jump (10.17m), while teammate Jillian Anderson cleared 1.47 meters to win the high jump.
St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 200 in 27.48 seconds, while Hall’s Promise Giacometti was third in the 200 (28.67 seconds) and fourth in the 60 (8.73 seconds).
JUNIOR COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Joliet: IVCC swept a nonconference doubleheader, winning the first game 8-0 in five innings and taking the second game 8-4.