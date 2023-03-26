2022-23 NewsTribune Boys Basketball All Area

Here’s a look at the top boys basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2022-23 season:
FIRST TEAM
Teegan Davis, sr., G, Princeton
Davis was an electrifying player for the Tigers, finishing sixth in the area in scoring at 16 points per game — surpassing 1,000 points for his career — and leading the area in steals at 3 per contest. The future University of Iowa football player was voted unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division, Associated Press Class 2A Honorable Mention All State and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A Special Mention All State.
Jackson McDonald, sr., F, Putnam County
McDonald was a strong all-around player for the 26-win Panthers. He finished third in the area in scoring at 19.7 points per game and surpassed 1,000 career points. McDonald ranked top fifth in the area in rebounds at 7.7 per game. He was unanimous All-Tri-County Conference and IBCA Class 1A Third-Team All State.
Mac Resetich, sr., G, Hall
The future University of Illinois football player led the area in scoring at 23.8 points per game, eclipsing 1,000 career points and finishing second on Hall’s career scoring list. He also finished top 10 in the area in rebounds (7.2 per game) and steals (2.8 per game). Resetich was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division and Associated Press Class2A Honorable Mention All State.
Josh Senica, jr., F, La Salle-Peru
Senica was a force in the paint for the Cavaliers, averaging a double-double at 17.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, which both ranked top four in the area. Senica also averaged 1 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. He was unanimously voted All-Interstate 8 Conference.
Grady Thompson, sr., G, Princeton
The 2022-23 NewsTribune Boys Basketball Player of the Year had a historic season, breaking Joe Ruklick’s 68-year-old career scoring record. Thompson averaged 21.8 points per game and finished his career with 1,468 points. He also averaged 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists per game as he led the Tigers to a 32-3 record and a Sweet 16 appearance. He was voted Associated Press Class 2A First-Team All State and IBCA Second-Team All State.
SECOND TEAM
Isaiah Hart, jr., G, St. Bede
Noah LaPorte, jr., G, Princeton
Austin Mattingly, sr., G, Putnam County
Rafa Romero, sr., F, Mendota
Brady Ruestman, jr., G, Fieldcrest
HONORABLE MENTION
Cooper Balensiefen, sr, G, Bureau Valley; Ryan Browder, jr., G, Earlville; London Cabrera, sr., G, La Salle-Peru; Garrett Cook, sr., G, Earlville; Callan Hueneburg, sr., G, St. Bede; Landon Hulsing, so., F, Bureau Valley; Eli Keighin, sr., LaMoille; Korte Lawson, jr., G, Princeton; Oscar Lopez, sr., DePue; Landon Modro, sr., F, Fieldcrest; Kolton Monroe, sr., F, Princeton; Izaiah Nanez, jr., G, Mendota