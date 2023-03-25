Girls soccer: Bridget McGurk, Streator make most of opportunities in 6-1 win over La Salle-Peru

Streator's Josie Goerne (4) with the help of teammate Ellie Isermann (6) block a kick from L-P's Danica Scoma (11) on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

“We definitely talked a lot more and we spaced out a lot better. The communication was definitely there, and we didn’t play nasty. We stayed positive on the field.”

— Streator's Bridget McGurk