NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Addie Duttlinger had three hits Wednesday as the La Salle-Peru softball team beat Normal Community 8-6 in a nonconference game in Peru.
Evin Becker, Ava Lambert and Callie Mertes had two hits each for the Cavaliers.
Chloe Mitchell was the winning pitcher for L-P (2-0), while Taylor Vescogni earned the save.
BASEBALL
Ottawa 6, St. Bede 2: Nathan Husser and Callan Hueneburg each had a hit and scored a run as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Ottawa.
Brimfield 5, Putnam County 3: Andrew Pyszka went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs as the Panthers fell in a nonconference game in Brimfield.
Josh Jessen doubled and drove in two runs for Putnam County (2-3).