NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Cale Strouss was 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and four runs to help the Mendota baseball team to a 15-1 nonconference victory over Earlville in five innings on Tuesday in Earlville.
Braiden Freeman was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Trojans (2-0).
Jacob Kelley earned the win on the mound as he threw three scoreless, hitless innings with four strikeouts and one walk.
Ryan Browder had the lone hit and scored the lone run for the Red Raiders (0-2).
St. Bede 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 6: John Brady was 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a two runs as the Bruins earned a nonconference victory in Peru.
Luke Tunnell was 1 for 2 with two runs for St. Bede (2-0).
Ryan Brady was the winning pitcher in relief.
Putnam County 8, Eureka 6: Andrew Pyszka went 2 for 3 and scored three runs to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.
Nicholas Currie doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for PC (2-2).
Troy Petty was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Henry-Senachwine 3, Fieldcrest 2: Lance Kiesewetter went 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Mallards earned a nonconference victory in Henry.
Kiesewetter also earned the win on the mound, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out 13 batters and walking two in 5 1/3 innings. Mason Johnson earned the save as he pitched 1 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings with four strikeouts and two walks.
Layten Gerdes doubled and drove in a run for the Knights (0-2), while Koltin Kearfott pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
SOFTBALL
St. Bede 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 5: Bella Pinter hit a home run and a double, drove in five runs and scored one to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.
Tess Dugosh was 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI and three runs for St. Bede (1-1), while Reagan Stoudt was 4 for 4 with a double and a run.
Ella Hermes was the winning pitcher, giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks in six innings.
Mendota 16, Earlville 5 (6 inn.): Katie Jenner and Kirby Bond each belted home runs to lead the Trojans to a nonconference rout in Earlville.
Jenner finished 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs, while Bond was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Ava Eddy was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Ryleigh Dixon was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run for the Red Raiders (0-1).
Bureau Valley 17, Midland 1 (4 inn.): The Storm exploded for 14 runs in the second inning en route to a nonconference victory in Manlius.
Carly Reglin tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice for Bureau Valley (3-0), while also earning the win in the circle as she allowed one earned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.
Madison Smith was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs for BV, while Lesleigh Maynard went 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI.
Henry-Senachwine 7, Fieldcrest 5: Kaitlyn Anderson went 2 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.
Kayleigh Lafferty was 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for Henry (1-1).
Lauren Harbison pitched two innings for Henry, allowing three runs and one hit with three strikeouts in two innings, while Des Couve threw five innings, giving up two runs and one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Ashlyn May was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Knights while also taking the loss in the circle.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rochele 5, Mendota 3: The Trojans lost a nonconference game in Rochelle.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Oglesby: IVCC swept Sauk Valley in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader, winning the first game 4-3 and taking then second 15-5 in five innings.
MONDAY RESULT
BASEBALL
Bureau Valley 13, Stark County 3 (6 inn.): The Storm jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, then scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to end the game early.
Elijah Endress had three hits in his first three varsity at bats, going 3 for 4. Sam Rouse and Cooper Balensiefen each had two hits.
Seth Spratt went four innings with one unearned run, seven strikeouts and no walks for the win.