NewsTribune girls soccer preview

The La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall, Mendota and Princeton girls soccer teams bring key players back and are looking for success this season. Here’s a look at the NewsTribune area teams:
La Salle-Peru
Coach: Christin Pappas
Last year’s record: 7-16-3
Top returning players: Danica Scoma, jr., MF; Katie Sowers, jr., F
Top newcomers: Andrea Leyva, so., D; Sophie Bratkovich, so., D; Drew Depenbrock, fr., D; Vicky Tejada, fr., F.
Worth noting: The Cavaliers suffered a big loss as junior Litzy Lopez suffered a knee injury and will miss the season. She was a two-time NewsTribune All-Area player. Scoma and Sowers will be among the players looking to make up for Lopez’s absence. Scoma, an NT All-Area pick as a sophomore, was the team’s top offensive threat last season with 11 goals and four assists, while Sowers is moving from defense to forward this season. “She plays smart and sees opportunities,” Pappas said. “I’m really looking forward to how she takes on her new role.” Tejada also will be a contributor on offense. “I’m hoping to see a lot of different players being able to finish this season,” Pappas said. The defense will be young with underclassmen Leyva, Bratkovich and Depenbrock on the back line. Pappas said she hopes the Cavaliers can be competitive in the Interstate 8 Conference. “As always our goal is to have fun while being able to compete with our conference,” Pappas said. “We have some very tough teams. Kaneland and Sycamore have very strong programs and if we want to compete we have to play at a high level on the pitch and keep our culture high so we can translate onto the playing field and work together.”
DePue-Hall
Coach: Jose Mejia
Top returning players: Arianna Garcia, sr.; Lizbeth Paz, jr.; Jasmine Morales, jr.; Jazmin Moreno, jr.; Veronica Fitzgerald, jr.; Nancy Puga, jr.; Jennie Romero, jr.
Worth noting: The Little Giants will be young with just one senior on the roster and more than half their players being freshmen or sophomores. “They are going to be learning how to play together and hopefully by the end of the season they’ll be able to mesh well as a team,” Mejia said. “As long as they continue to play in the years to come, then they will be a well oiled machine is my hope.” Garcia, Paz, Morales and Fitzgerald are expected to be some of the team’s top goal scorers this season. “My main goal for this season is for the girls to continue to learn the fundamentals, work hard out on the field and just have fun,” Mejia said.
Mendota
Coach: Nick Myers
Last year’s record: 2-9-5
Top returning players: Naitzy Garcia, sr., GK; Flor Delao, sr., D; Emily Stewart, sr., D; Linnea Escatel, jr., MF.
Top newcomers: Kaley Siemer, so. MF; Noemi Arteaga, sr., D; Cassie Gonzalez, so., F; Crystal Garcia, so., F
Worth noting: The Trojans look to take a big step forward after winning two games last season. “We want to be playing our best soccer come May when the postseason begins,” Myers said “We are expecting a lot of teams to take us lightly coming off only two wins last year. I think many will find this will not look like a two-win team when they play us.” Myers said the Trojans have put in the work with seven playing travel soccer, good attendance at offseason workouts and players staying after practice. “Our commitment to getting better and wanting to compete is a big strength for us this year,” Myers said. “Girls are working hard everyday and they want to get better. Girls stay after practice to work on things, they come early and are excited to start practice.” Mendota has an experienced defense, led by Stewart and Delao, in front of Garcia, who made 143 saves last year and was a NewsTribune All-Area pick. Escatel is moving from defense to center midfielder “to help us be a little more creative upfront on offense,” while Siemer also will play center mid. Garcia will be the team’s main striker, while Escatel, Gonzalez and Siemer also will provide offense.
Princeton
Coach: David Gray
Last year’s record: 17-8
Top returning players: Mariah Hobson, sr., F; Emma Kruse-Carter, sr., D; Abby Brown, jr., D; Claire Grey, sr., D; Devin Dever, so., MF
Top newcomers: Olivia Mattingly, so., F; Chloe Ostrowski, fr., MF; Maddie Oertel, so., GK
Worth noting: The Tigresses bring a strong core back after winning a regional championship last season and a sectional title the year before. “We are hoping to have a solid regular season and get a favorable seed going into the playoffs,” Gray said. “Our first goal is to win the regional again, and hopefully take that next step.” Hobson will lead the way after scoring a school-record 63 goals last season. She needs 11 goals to break the school’s career scoring record. Mattingly missed most of last season due to injury but is expected to play a larger role this season. Sophomore Nora Scheider, who was the team’s No. 2 offensive option last season with 21 goals and 12 assists, will likely miss the entire season with an injury. “Mariah will likely lead us in scoring,” Gray said. “I look for Olivia Mattingly, Devin Dever and Chloe Ostrowski to pitch in several goals each through the season. Hopefully, we get some from unexpected places as well.” The defense is expected to be strong with Kruse-Carter, an all-area pick last season, Brown and Grey returning as starters. Oertel will step in at goalkeeper. Dever will be a solid presence in the midfield, while Ostrowski also will be a key contributor there as well. “The strength of the team looks like it will be the chemistry,” Gray said. “The girls have been putting in the work at practice and seem to be gelling nicely. We have some players who do not have much experience, so it remains to be seen what our ceiling will be, but we are optimistic.”