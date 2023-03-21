NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, March 20, 2023

Emma Schultz blasted a grand slam and another home run, finishing with eight RBIs to lead the Mendota softball team to a 27-10, five-inning nonconference victory over Plano in the season opener in Plano.
Ava Eddy was 2 for 4 with four runs and three RBIs, Katie Jenner went 2 for 4 with four runs and two RBIs, Ryleigh Sondgeroth scored four runs and drove in two, and Madelyn Becker went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs.
Sondgeroth earned the win in the circle, as she allowed 10 runs (two earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.
Bureau Valley 10, Stark County 0 (5 inn.): The Storm scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a nonconference victory in Manlius.
Emma Stabler was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for Bureau Valley (2-0), while Lesleigh Maynard doubled twice and drove in two runs.
Madison Smith earned the win, allowing one hit while striking out 10 batters and walking one in a complete game.
Dwight 13, Fieldcrest 3 (6 inn.): Pru Mangan was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Knights lost a nonconference game in their season opener in Minonk.
Falyn Ehrnthaller drove in two runs for the Knights.
BASEBALL
Mendota 13, Plano 3 (5 inn.): Ryne Strouss was 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI on Monday as the Trojans opened the season with a nonconference victory in Mendota.
Landon Kreiser drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs for Mendota, while Dom Stamberger had three RBIs.
Izaiah Nanez earned the win on the mound, as he gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in three innings.
Pontiac 15, La Salle-Peru 5: Brendan Boudreau drove in a pair of runs as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Pontiac.
Nolan Van Duzer was the losing pitcher for L-P (1-1).
Bloomington 10, Putnam County 3: The Panthers gave up eight runs in the first inning in a nonconference loss in Granville.
Jackson McDonald was 2 for 3 with a RBI while also taking the loss on the mound for PC (1-2). Lucas Wiesbrock went 2 for 3 with a run.
Dwight 5, Fieldcrest 1: The Knights allowed four runs in the top of the seventh inning in a season-opening nonconference loss in Wenona.
Jordan Heider was 1 for 2 with a run for the Knights, while Layten Gerdes took the loss on the mound.
Stark County 10, Bureau Valley 3: Aidan Besler was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.
Colin Stabler took the loss on the mound for BV (1-1).
Oregon 19, Earlville 2 (4 inn.): Ryan Browder was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI as the Red Raiders lost their opener in Earlville.
Garett Cook took the loss on the mound.
GIRLS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 11, DePue-Hall 0: Danica Scoma and Katie Sowers scored three goals each as the Cavaliers rolled to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.
Abigail Poole and Brooklyn Ficek had a goal and two assists each, while Lauren Tunget, Aracely Esquivel and Aurora Reed had one goal each.
Streator 2, Mendota 1: Crystal Garcia scored a goal as the Trojans lost their season opener in Mendota.
Naitzy Garcia had nine saves for Mendota.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
At Bloomington: Amboy co-op’s Elly Jones finished top 10 in two events at the Clinton Last Chance Invite.
She placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 10.45 meters and took eighth in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.22 seconds.
MEN’S TENNIS
Prairie State 7, IVCC 2: The Eagles lost in Chicago Heights on Sunday.