NewsTribune softball preview capsules

With the season just underway, here’s a look at the Mendota, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine softball teams.
Mendota
Coach: Joel Perez (13th season)
Last season: 9-12 overall, 5-7 Three Rivers East
Top returning players: Katie Jenner, sr., SS; Emma Schultz, sr., C; Zoe Hanson, sr., 2B; Ryleigh Sondgeroth, jr., 3B/P.
Top new players: Maddie Becker, jr., OF; Eva Eddy, so., P/OF; Kirby Bond, so., 1B.
Worth noting: The Trojans have 16 players in the program, a mix of four seniors, three juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen. Jenner will be a key contributor at shortstop after hitting .343 last season. Perez expects big things from Schultz (.347), who had a grand slam, a home run and eight RBIs in the season opener, and Hanson, who Perez said played great defense last season. Sondgeroth and Eddy will handle the bulk of the innings in the pitching circle. Perez said Becker and Bond will be key contributors as well.
Earlville
Coach: Shannon Cook (27th season)
Last season: 11-10 overall, 7-5 Little Ten
Top returning players: Brooklyn Guelde, jr., P; Hannah Pfaff, jr., SS; Chesney Auter, jr., C/OF
Top new players: Bailey Miller, fr., C/UT
Worth noting: This season, the Red Raiders have only 10 players in the program, with one senior, four juniors and five freshmen. “We have a small team and relatively young team,” Cook said. “We have only three returning players from last year. We’ve got a really nice pitcher in Brooklyn. Our freshmen are going to have to step up and play a lot.” Guelde, who posted a 6-4 record last spring with 95 strikeouts, will have to carry the load in the circle for the Red Raiders against tough-hitting conference competition if Earlville is going to find success.
Fieldcrest
Coach: Elizabeth Kay (ninth season)
Last season: 5-17 overall, 1-9 Heart of Illinois
Top returning players: Ashlyn May, sr., SS; Morgan Gerdes, sr., P; Allie Wiesenhofer, jr., 3B; Bella Fortner, jr., C/OF; Keara Barisch, so., P; Lauren Van Coppenelle, sr., 1B/OF; Falyn Ehrnthraller, sr., OF
Top new players: Prudence Mangan, fr., OF
Worth noting: Fieldcrest struggled through a competitive HOIC schedule last season, but has a nice group of 18 that makes up this year’s program. “We are an extremely athletic team, and almost all of our athletes are multisport athletes,” Kay said. “We’ll look to be competitive and utilize our strengths to win games. I’m excited to see what the season has in store for our girls.” May recorded a .346 batting average in 2022 and played solid at shortstop. Gerdes also provided a good bat, striking out only five times as a junior. Gerdes also will serve as one of two returning pitchers along with Barisch. Wiesenhofer is a solid defender at third base, Kay said, while Fortner returns after missing last season because of a medical issue. She was a starter as a freshman. Mangan is a promising ninth grader for the Knights.
Henry-Senachwine
Coach: Lori Stenstrom (25th season)
Last season: 8-18 overall, 5-9 Tri-County
Top returning players: Kaitlyn Anderson, so., C; Lauren Harbison, so. P; Kayleigh Lafferty, sr., OF; Abby Stanbary, jr., OF; Mackenzie Hartwig, jr., 3B.
Top newcomers: Des Couve, so., P/SS/3B; Rylan Davis, so., P/1B; Lexi Serpetle, so., OF/2B; Rachel Eckert, fr., C/3B; Harper Schrock, fr., 1B.
Worth noting: Veteran coach Stenstrom has a young team with Anderson leading the group as a sophomore after earning an all-conference nod as a freshman last season by recording 30 hits, a .400 batting average and throwing out 15 runners. “(Anderson) has a great arm, she’s a smart player and swings the ball very well,” Stenstrom said. Harbison will serve as Henry’s main pitcher after striking out 126 batters as a freshman. Couve, a sophomore who transferred to Henry, also will contribute in the pitching circle. “(Couve) is a very good player,” Stenstrom said. “She has a nice swing and a great arm.” Davis and Eckert also will see time in the circle.