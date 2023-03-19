NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, March 18, 2023

The Bureau Valley girls track and field team won the Byron Invitational on Saturday behind strong relay performances.
The Storm foursome of Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Kate Salisbury and Addison Wessel won the 4x200-meter relay in 2:00.2, while the team of Jillian Hulsing, McKenzie Hunt, Emma Mussche and Maddie Wetzell took first in the 4x800 in 12:03.42.
Hulsing, Salisbury, Hunt and Lynzie Cady also placed second in the 4x400 in 4:44.23.
The Storm also got runner-up finishes from Cady in the 400 (1:07.98), Wetzell in the 1,600 (6:20.52) and Hulsing in the high jump (1.42 meters).
At Monmouth: Teegan Davis won the high jump and placed second in the triple jump at the Silver Streaks Last Chance Invitational.
Davis cleared 1.82 meters in the high jump and leapt 13.27 meters in the triple jump.
Also for the Tigers, Payne Miller (16.25m) and Bennett Williams (15.81m) placed second and third, respectively, in the shot put.
In the girls meet, the Tigers had four top five finishes.
Miyah Fox placed third in the 60 hurdles (10.24 seconds), Keighley Davis took fourth in the long jump (4.7m), Ashlynn Weber was fifth in the triple jump (9.62m) and Lexi Bohms finished fifth in the 3,200 (13:38.15).