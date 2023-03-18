NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, March 17, 2023

Bureau Valley senior Elijah House won an individual event and ran on two winning relays on Friday in the Newman Invitational.

House won the 800 meters in 2:04.11 and placed third in the 1,600 in 4:51.36.

He ran with Dylan Macklin, Evan Entas and Benjamin Roth to win the 4x400 in 3:53.38 and teamed with Adrian Gallardo, Austin Hanabarger and Roth to take the 4x800 in 9:05.87.

Bureau Valley tied for third with 62 points, while St. Bede finished ninth among the nine teams with six.

The Bruins’ best finish came from Greyson Marincic, who placed third in the 400 in 58.1 seconds.

THURSDAY RESULTS

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Princeton’s Teegan Davis won three events at Bureau Valley’s Thursday Thirller at the Westwood Complex.

HE won the 60-meter dash in 7.27 seconds, the high jump by clearing 1.93 meters and the long jump at 6.55 meters.

Also for the Tigers, Payne Miller won the shot put (17.21m), Andrew Peacock won the pole vault (2.97m) and the 4x800 relay of Chris Ossola, Augustus Swanson, Gabe Glass and Christian Yepsen won in 10:01.36.

Bureau Valley’s Elijah House won the 400 in a school-record 53.53 seconds, while teammate Adrian Gallardo took first in the 800 (2:19.98).

For the Amboy co-op, Kyler McNinch won the 1,600 (5:02.61) and the 3,200 (11:16.89), while the 4x400 of Zane Murphy, Caleb Yonos, Ed Fry and Joel Billhorn won in 3:47.2.

In the girls meet, Bureau Valley won four events.

Emma Mussche won the 800 (2:53.64) and Maddie Wetzell won the 1,600 (6:16.49).

The Storm also had two winning relays with Kate Salisbury, Addison Wessel, Connie Gibson and Ashlyn Maupin in the 4x200 (1:58.95) and Jillian Hulsing, McKenzie Hunt, Mussche and Wetzell in the 4x800 (11:50.83).

Princeton had three winners in Camryn Driscoll in the 400 (1:03.57), Kiana Brokaw in the 3,200 (15:16.51) and Ashlynn Weber in the triple jump (10.04m).

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 60 in 8.23 seconds, while teammate Anna Lopez won the long jump at 4.76 meters.

Amboy co-op’s Elly Jones took the 60 hurdles in 10.16 seconds.