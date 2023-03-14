NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, March 13, 2023

Danica Scoma scored a pair of goals as the La Salle-Peru girls soccer team opened the season with a 3-2 loss to Limestone on Monday in a nonconference game in Bartonville.
Kya Grebner had an assist for the Cavaliers, and Aurora Reed made seven saves.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Sterling: Hall recorded one win and seven other top-five finishes Monday at the Rock Falls Indoor Meet.
In the girls meet, Promise Giacometti won the 200-meter dash in 28.61 seconds, while running with Jennifer Casford, Clara Jablonski and Elizabeth Wozek to place fourth in the 4x200 relay in 2:03.05.
Wozek took second in the pole vault by clearing 1.98 meters, while Jablonski was runner-up in the triple jump at 8.58 meters.
Natalia Zamora placed fifth in the 60 hurdles in 11.79.
In the boys meet, Ryan Bosi placed fourth in the 60 in 7.6 seconds and fifth in the 200 in 25.1 seconds.
Jeremy Smith took fourth in the high jump by clearing 1.57 meters, while the 4x800 relay of Joseph Caracheo, Eri Martinez-Prado, Terrance Smith and Christopher Hollenbeck took fifth in 11:12.7.
SATURDAY RESULTS
MEN’S TENNIS
IVCC 8, Illinois College 1: The Eagles earned a win in Jacksonville.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Byron: La Salle-Peru had two top-three finishes at the Byron Preview.
Erik Garcia placed second in the 1,600 meters in 5:00.04, while Griffin Hammers took third in the 800 in 2:19.3.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Sterling: Mendota had five top-five finishes at the First Chance ABC Meet.
In the boys meet, the 4x200-meter relay team of Aaden Castle, Robert Botello, Devi DeSoto and Sebastian Carlos placed third in 1:50.72.
The 4x800 relay team of Anthony Kelson, Travis Mumm, Carols Olivias and Jacob Carr finished fifth in 10:02.96.
Kelson also took fifth in the 800 in 2:18.41.
In the girls meet, Grace Wasmer placed third in the long jump at 4.1 meters. She also ran with Laylie Denault, Ashley Caracheo and Cadence Thornton to finish fifth in the 4x200.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Greenfield def. Trinity Catholic 25-16, 25-18: Payden Kelly and Aubrey Urbanski each had an ace as the Saints fell in an IESA Class 1A state quarterfinal match in Pontiac.
Trinity ended the season 18-1. Greenfield went on to place fourth.
Staunton def. Parkside 25-18, 25-16: Parker McClain had an ace as the Raiders lost in an IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match in Eureka.
Parkside ended the season 20-6. Staunton went on to place second.