Hall softball preview: Ellie Herrmann looks to rebuild at her alma mater

When Ellie Herrmann played softball at Hall, she helped the Red Devils win back-to-back regional championships.
After graduating in 2015, she went on to play volleyball and basketball at IVCC.
Now, after serving as an assistant coach for one season, Herrmann is taking over the Hall softball program.
“I’m really passionate about it,” Herrmann said. “I’m passionate about girls sports in general, but the softball program specifically needed a rebuild. So I’m really looking forward to bringing back some of the qualities we had when I was in high school back to the program.”
The Red Devils have struggled the past few seasons, going 1-20 last year and 3-22 in 2021.
“I want to bring enthusiasm and change the attitudes,” Herrmann said. “Last year, it was frustrating and the girls had struggled with being enthusiastic about coming to practice and coming to games. I want to bring that enthusiasm back and just instill some pride in the girls.
“I want them to realize they have so much to work for and they have so much potential. I want them to be proud of what they have to offer to the program.”
Herrmann will have a young roster in her first season with only one senior in Hope Whightsil, juniors in Mya McLaughlin, Evey Meyer and Sophi Delphi, sophomores in Ellie Brooks, Kendell Gerbitz and Jayde Lewis along with freshmen Brynn Blair, Kailey Edwards, Aubrey Kolanowski, Sydney Mautino, Charlie Pellegrini, Haven Rossi and Sydnie Smith.
“I think the freshmen and sophomores are probably the easiest ones to get on that track [with enthusiasm and pride in the program] because this is their first or second year in the program,” Herrmann said. “The juniors and seniors, I think they are adjusting and realizing things are going to be different this year.
“It’s going to take some time, but we will definitely get there.”
A combination of Pellegrini, Rossi and Brooks will fill third base, shortstop and center field and possibly left field as well.
Whightsill will be the starting catcher.
Meyer and Kolanowski will play second base and outfield, Mautino and Edwards also will see time in the outfield. Kolanowsi also can play catcher.
Herrmann said McLaughlin can play almost any position, and she is expected to see time at first base, outfield and catcher. Delphi will see time at third base and designated player.
In the pitching circle, Blair, Gerbitz, Lewis, Rossi and Pellegrini will log innings.
“Those girls will see some equal time in the circle this year, and we’ll probably be having more than one pitcher per game,” Herrmann said. “Some of them are beginners, and some have never pitched in a game before. We’re going to see how it goes.”
Herrmann said the Red Devils already have shown improvement offensively.
“We’ve been working really hard,” Herrmann said. “They’ve been doing well on the machine. It started off a little shaky, but they’ve been picking it up and doing really well. We’re focusing on fundamentals this year. Teaching them that has really helped. Some of these girls haven’t seen good competition in the offseason. Not a lot of them play travel ball. For the experience we have, I think we have been doing really well.”
Herrmann said the Red Devils hope to be competitive this season while also building for the future.
“We want to compete with every team we play and play to the best of our ability,” Herrmann said. “I also want to build this program. I want the freshmen and sophomores to gain some leadership skills. When they’re sophomores and juniors next year, I want them to be ready to be leaders and have a new group of freshmen coming in and help them to change to make this program better.”