Hall baseball preview: Red Devils want to be ‘relevant in the postseason again’

After not bringing home any postseason hardware the past two years, the Hall baseball team is looking to get back to its winning ways in the playoffs.
The Red Devils, who went 18-9 last year, have a strong core of returning players to build around in seniors Mac Resetich, Kyler Lapp, Ashton Petcher and Dom Galetti and juniors Max Bryant and Payton Dye.
“Last year, there were some things up in the air in regards to (Resetich’s) future, but his future is set,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said. “Lapp’s future is set. Hopefully, those guys can relax a little bit and enjoy their last season of high school baseball along with some of our other seniors, and collectively we put it together, make us relevant in the postseason again and go out on a high note.”
Keegan said pitching should be a strength for the Red Devils with Petcher, Dye and Bryant all back with experience on the mound.
“We maybe don’t have quite the depth of arms we’ve had in years past, but with those three, if they develop the way we think they will, we’ll be competitive,” Keegan said. “When they’re throwing, it’s just going to be a matter of how we field it and how we hit it.
“Petcher can pound the strike zone. So can Payton. He threw some very effective games for us last year. If Max stays healthy to where he can throw, recover and take the ball again for his next outing, that’d be pretty advantageous for us.”
Lapp will once again serve as the team’s catcher, while Resetich is back in centerfield. Petcher will play shortstop, and Bryant will be in right field.
“Toward the end of last season, we kind of limped into the postseason and [pitching and defense] were two bugaboos for us,” Keegan said. “We had a hard time fielding, and we weren’t real effective on the mound to close things out.
“We have some kids who may not be naturally be a true fit for certain spots. A lot of it depends on who’s pitching and who’s going to have to rotate to cover for the guy on the mound. That’s why you play 30-some games to get ready for May.
“We’re going to have to see what unfolds.”
Offensively, Resetich will once again start things off at the top of the Red Devils’ lineup.
Last spring, he hit .412 with 40 runs, 31 RBIs, 31 steals, seven home runs and four triples.
Lapp also will be an offensive threat after hitting .393 with 33 RBIs, 15 runs and 11 doubles last year.
Petcher also will be in the top third of the lineup after he was limited offensively last season due to a broken wrist.
Junior Joel Koch, who came to varsity toward the end of last season, will provide some pop. Senior Riley Coble won’t be able to pitch or play the field this season due to Tommy John surgery, but could potentially contribute at the plate.
“The guys who are returning have proven they can get it done,” Keegan said. “They’re going to be expected to continue.
“We’re just going to have to see what unfolds in regards to getting guys on and seeing if we can execute offensively and take advantage of any situations that present themselves to try to get some runs.”
Keegan said the Red Devils hope to be playing their best baseball in the postseason.
“It sounds cheesy, but we want to be playing our best baseball in May and play as many postseason games as possible,” said Keegan, whose team won three straight regional titles from 2017-19 and won the 2018 Class 2A state championship.