St. Bede softball preview: With strong core back, Bruins shooting for state

Losing 2-1 to West Central in a sectional final last year “left a bitter taste” for the St. Bede softball team.
“Ending last year the way we did was a heartbreak and motivation,” junior Reagan Stoudt said.
The Bruins, who hope that motivation carries them all the way to the IHSA state tournament, have made sure they won’t forget how last year’s postseason loss felt.
“They’ve been talking about it,” St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said. “They actually created a shirt that says, ‘Never again’ and it has the score from then sectional game on it. So they’re motivated to get back there and win it this year and hopefully go all the way to state.”
The Bruins have more than motivation as they return a talented core from last year’s squad and will add several young players who are expected to contribute.
“I always say we don’t want to rebuild, we want to reload and we’ve been able to do that consistently, bringing girls up and playing them at the proper time,” Sons said. “A huge plus for us is our coaching staff has been together for a long time, so there’s a lot of continuity there. The girls all know us and they know our coaching styles.”
St. Bede returns four NewsTribune First-Team All-Area picks in Stoudt, Ella Hermes, Bella Pinter and Addie Bontz along with starter Madelyn Torrance.
“Having so many returning players is a huge advantage because of how much leadership there is,” Stoudt said. “We all know what we expect from each other in the program and we hold each other accountable.”
I always say we don’t want to rebuild, we want to reload and we’ve been able to do that consistently.— St. Bede coach Shawn Sons
Offensively, Sons said the Bruins have looked strong in the batting cages and should have plenty of power and make a lot of contact.
Bontz (.422 batting average, 26 runs, 12 RBIs, 3 triples, 3 doubles, 22 steals in 2022), Hermes (.481, 25 RBIs, 26 R, 12 2B), Pinter (.487, 21 RBIs, 11 R, 10 2B, 5 3B) and Stoudt (.392, 19 RBIs, 16 R, 8 2B, 2 HR) are returning weapons for the Bruins.
Ava Balestri also is expected to be a strong contributor at the plate as she brings “a lot of bat speed and a lot of power.”
“Our lineup will be consistent this year, every batter one through nine,” said Stoudt, who has verbally committed to play for the University of Texas-San Antonio. “I’m expecting good hitting and lots of speed and obviously, dingers. Lots of dingers.”
Hermes and Stoudt give the Bruins a strong one-two punch in the pitching circle.
Last season, Hermes went 6-1 and led the area in ERA at 1.36, while Stoudt was 8-1 with a 1.57 ERA.
Maddy Dalton also could see some time in the circle.
“They’re velocity looks really, really good right now,” Sons said. “They’re putting a lot of good spin on the ball. They’re locating really well. They look really, really good.”
Pinter is back at catcher and will form a strong battery with whoever is in the pitching circle. Maci Kelly will give Pinter a break behind the plate, while she also can play second base and outfield.
Torrance will be a key player in the infield as she can play second base, shortstop or third base. Hermes will play shortstop when she’s not pitching, while Stoudt will be at third when she’s not in the circle.
Dalton will see time at first base along with Jillian Pinter.
Bontz will anchor the outfield, while Abby Michels, who is returning from shoulder surgery, Kailey Moore, Tessa Dugosh and Macy Hartt will see time in the outfield.
Lily Bosnich has gotten some practice reps at shortstop and could also play outfield, while Balestri and Emma Slingsby also will contribute defensively.
“We have very good defense,” Bontz said. “Our girls have the best effort, attitudes and skills. The relationships our girls have make us trust each other more. Having trust on a team is huge offensively and defensively.”