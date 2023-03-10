St. Bede baseball preview: Bruins look to improve, peak in postseason

Last spring, the St. Bede baseball team finished 7-19 and lost in a regional semifinal.
That’s not where the Bruins want to be.
“The goal year in and year out is to be playing your best baseball at the end of May and looking to play into June,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s why we’re slowing down a little bit this year and retouching on a lot of fine tuning of fundamentals. If we have to work on it the first couple weeks then so be it.”
While the Bruins had a down year after winning a regional in 2021, it gave Booker the opportunity to mix in a lot of young players, giving St. Bede a veteran roster this spring.
“We know what coach expects and how it’s supposed to be done and how we run as a team,” junior Seth Ferrari said. “We also have good team chemistry going.”
The Bruins have plenty of experience on their pitching staff.
Ferrari, Brendan Pillion, Alex Ankiewicz, Landon Jackson, Ryan Brady, John Brady, Callan Huebenurg and Alan Spencer all threw some innings last season. Evan Entrican and Nate Husser also may see time on the mound.
“I think we have a really strong pitching staff this year,” Ferrari said. “We have experienced guys and young guys.
“We have some guys with speed and some guys with filthy stuff.”
Husser and Ryan Slingsby will handle the catching duties.
Around the infield, Luke Tunnell and Zach Pupurella will see time at first base, John Brady, Aiden Mullane, Ankiewicz and Pillion can all play middle infield, while Jackson, Spencer and Joe Bima will get time at third base.
Slingsby, Entrican and Ryan Brady will all play in the outfield, while Callan Hueneburg and Halden Hueneburg can play in the infield or outfield.
“The strengths of the team this year are our pitching and defense,” Pillion said. “We have multiple guys who can play many positions throughout the field, which will help.”
Booker said the Bruins have worked to improve their approach at the plate.
“We have to do a better job at two-strike hitting,” Booker said. “We have to do a better job putting the ball in play. We like to hit and run. We like to put pressure on defenses. We have continued to work on that in these first couple weeks to try to improve in all aspects of the game from last year.
Tunnell is one of the team’s top returning hitters, while Slingsby and Pillion have looked strong in the batting cage and during modified scrimmages.
“Those three guys we’ll have to turn to and then have other guys fill the role wherever they fit in the batting order, being able to move runners along,” Booker said.
Booker said the Three Rivers Conference East Division — with Newman and Hall being among the top contenders — will challenge the Bruins and help prepare them for their ultimate goal of peaking in the postseason.
“If you take a day off, you get beat in the TRAC,” Booker said. “That’s a good thing for us because it’s going to keep our focus. We’re going to have to compete on the mound, play good defense and really work hard to move runners around and try to win every inning.
“We want to be playing our best baseball at the end of May. We never put (number of) wins as a goal. A plaque is every team’s goal. We just look to improve every week to be able to compete with the best schools in the area.”