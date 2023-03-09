2022-23 NewsTribune wrestling honor roll

Area teams had success on the wrestling mats this fall. Here’s a look at the top boys and girls wrestlers from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Putnam County-Hall and Princeton.
Carlos Benavidez, jr., Princeton: Benavidez went 31-14 at 138 pounds. He was honorable mention All-Three Rivers Conference.
Ace Christiansen, so., Princeton: Christiansen went 38-12 at 132 and placed fifth at the Princeton Invitational. Christiansen placed third at the Class 1A Polo Regional to earn a trip to the Oregon Sectional.
Augie Christiansen, sr., Princeton: Christiansen set a school record for wins at 50-6. He placed third at the Princeton Invitational, won the Class 1A Polo Regional, placed fourth at the Oregon Sectional and claimed third place at 145 at the state tournament.
Garrett Connelly, so., St. Bede: Connelly went 25-24 at 160 and competed in the Class 1A Clinton Sectional.
Carson Etheridge, sr., Princeton: Etheridge capped his career with a 28-18 record, including 19 pins, at 170. He was second-team All-Three Rivers Conference.
Casey Etheridge, fr., Princeton: Etheridge had a solid debut season, going 31-15 at 152. He was honorable mention All-Three Rivers Conference.
Connor Lorden, sr., La Salle-Peru: The 2022-23 NewsTribune Wrestler of the Year became the first Cavalier to wrestle in a state title match since 1998-99, finishing second in Class 2A at 220. He won the Sterling Regional and was runner-up at the Rochelle Sectional. Lorden finished 38-3.
Jake Migliorini, so., St. Bede: Migliorini was strong at 182, compiling a 32-19 record. He placed third at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional to earn a spot in the Clinton Sectional.
Ryan Migliorini, sr., St. Bede: Migliorini capped his career with a strong season. He won the 195 bracket at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional to advance to the Clinton Sectional. He finished 35-11.
Cade Odell, so., Princeton: In his first year on the mats, Odell went 30-10 at 285. He finished third at the Class 1A Polo Regional and at the Oregon Sectional finished one win shy of a state berth. He placed sixth at the Princeton Invitational.
Augustus Swanson, fr., Princeton: Swanson made a splash in his first season, going 42-10 at 106. He placed fourth at the Princeton Invitational. In the postseason, Swanson was runner-up at the Class 1A Polo Regional and placed fourth at the Oregon Sectional to qualify for state.
GIRLS
Kiely Domyancich, fr., La Salle-Peru: In her first year as a wrestler, Domyancich made history as L-P’s first qualifier to the IHSA girls wrestling tournament. She won the Ottawa tournament, placed third at the Oregon tournament and finished fourth at the Geneseo Sectional. She finished 10-6.
Bailey Herr, so., Putnam County-Hall: Herr was the first wrestler to qualify for the IHSA girls wrestling tournament for the Panthers. She finished 16-17 overall, including 9-4 against girls this year. She placed third at the Geneseo Sectional and was one win shy of a state medal.