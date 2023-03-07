Briefs: Fieldcrest senior Ashlyn May voted First-Team All State by IBCA

Fieldcrest senior Ashlyn May was voted Class 2A First-Team All State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

May averaged 14.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.5 rebounds per game in leading the Knights to a 32-4 record and a repeat sectional championship.

Junior teammate Kaitlin White was named Special Mention All State in 2A.

La Salle-Peru senior Brooklyn Ficek was named Special Mention All State in Class 3A, while Earlville junior Madyson Olson was named Special Mention All State in Class 1A.

L-P boys basketball announces postseason awards: The La Salle-Peru boys basketball team handed out awards and its end of season banquet Sunday.

Junior Josh Senica was voted team MVP by his teammates and coaches, while also earning the Rebounding Award. He averaged 17.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Members of the La Salle-Peru boys basketball team pose for a photo at the Cavaliers' banquet Sunday. The team handed out season awards, including MVP (Josh Senica), Mr. Hustle (Seth Adams) and Most Improved (Bobby Baldin). (Photo provided by Jim Cherveny)

Junior Seth Adams collected the Free Throw Award, Defensive Player Award and the Mr. Hustle Award, which is voted on by the players. Adams shot 74.9% at the line and had 69 deflections, 13 charges taken and eight blocks.

Junior Bobby Baldin was voted Most Improved Player by his teammates.

Seniors Tommy Hartman and London Cabrera each earned the Hoop Group Scholarship of $1,000 each.

Senica was recognized for being named First-Team All-Interstate 8 Conference and Cabrera was recognized for being named honorable mention all-conference.

The Cavaliers recorded a team GPA of 3.004. The IHSA honors teams for maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or better.

Three Rivers releases boys basketball all-conference: Undefeated conference champion Princeton landed its entire starting five on the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division Team.

Seniors Grady Thompson and Teegan Davis were unanimous first-team selections, while senior Kolten Monroe and sophomore Noah LaPorte were voted to the second team and junior Korte Lawson was named honorable mention all-conference.

Hall senior Mac Resetich and Mendota senior Rafa Romero were unanimous first-team picks.

St. Bede junior Isaiah Hart and Bureau Valley sophomore Landon Hulsing were named to the second team.

Area honorable mention picks were St. Bede senior Callan Hueneburg, Hall senior Ashton Pecher and junior Payton Dye, Mendota junior Izaiah Nanez and Bureau Valley senior Cooper Balensiefen.

Tri-County releases boys basketball all-conference: Putnam County senior Jackson McDonald was unanimously selected to the All-Tri-County Conference First Team.

Senior teammate Austin Mattingly was voted second-team all-conference.

Dwight senior Wyatt Thompson was named TCC Player of the Year.