NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Fieldcrest’s Kaitlin White

Kaitlin White has played an integral role in the Fieldcrest girls basketball team’s back-to-back sectional championships.
During the Class 2A Coal City Sectional, the junior scored 16 points in the semifinal and tallied 14 points in the championship.
During the sectional final, White eclipsed 1,000 career points, becoming just the fifth player in program history to reach the milestone and only the second to do it during her junior season.
“Kaitlin had a phenomenal week for us at the Coal City Sectional,” Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally said. “She did a great job navigating the pressures of reaching 1,000 points for her career while still helping lead our team to a sectional championship. In our three overtime win against Peotone where she achieved the feat, she also had some outstanding passes in key spots during the extra sessions. Her impact on the games was not only on the offensive end, but defensively as well.
“She’s worked very hard to become the fifth player in program history to score 1,000 points.”
For her performance, White was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
White answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How did you improve as a player from sophomore year to this year?
I worked hard and pushed myself in the offseason as I was playing on an AAU travel team. I really keyed in on what areas I needed more work on and I think this last summer helped me grow on the defensive and offensive ends.
What do you like about being part of the Fieldcrest girls basketball program?
I like being part of the Fieldcrest program because our team bonds so well on and off the court whether it’s from having team dinners or just having fun at practice and making coach do TikToks with us. The Fieldcrest community also plays a big role. We have such an amazing fan base and if it wasn’t for all their support and love they give to this program, it would be a long season.
What did it mean to reach 1,000 points?
Reaching 1,000 points has been a goal of mine since I was little. It’s exciting and a big accomplishment to do as a junior and I’m so thankful for all the support that my coaches, teammates and family give to me. I couldn’t have done it without them.
What goals do you have for yourself and the team next season?
A goal I have for myself next year is to have fun and not worry so much about the outcome of the game or my performance, but continue to push myself as a player and a teammate. As a team, my goal is to create a strong bond with each other and play every game hard and leave nothing behind.
What is your pregame routine?
My pregame routine consists of listening to music, reading the scouting report, depending on who we play I watch film from past games and taking a nap.
What is your favorite song?
My favorite song is probably Replay by lyaz.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
I could win an eating contest with pickles.
What is your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject in school is probably math. Although it’s not the easiest, I still like it.
What is your dream career?
My dream career is to become a travel nurse.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
Overall, I think I played my hardest and gave everything I had to my team. I pushed myself on the defensive end and offensive end. I never gave up and kept going. I made big plays and cheered as loud as I could for my teammates as well.