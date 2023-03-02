Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May named AP Class 2A Second-Team All State

Postseason awards are starting to roll in for the Fieldcrest girls basketball team after the Knights went 32-4 and won a sectional championship for the second year in a row.
Senior guard Ashlyn May was voted Associated Press Class 2A Second-Team All State. She was the top vote getter on the second team with 63 points. The fifth and final member of the first team finished with 69 points.
May also was a unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference selection and a HOIC First-Team All Defense.
Junior Kaitlin White was voted first-team all-conference, while seniors Haley Carver and Carolyn Megow were named to the second team.
It is the first time in HOIC history that four players from the same team were voted first- or second-team All-HOIC.