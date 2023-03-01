Girls basketball: Even losing 3 starters, future still bright for Fieldcrest

Without question, the Fieldcrest girls basketball team’s Class of 2023 will be remembered for a long time.

The Knights won 20 games and a regional for the first time in 2018-19, then this year’s senior group, which includes multi-year starters Haley Carver, Ashlyn May and Carolyn Megow along with Abby Harms, Cami Mangan and Morgan Gerdes, took the program to the next level.

In their four years, the seniors won 105 games, three regional titles — the lone exception being the COVID-19-shortened spring 2021 season that did not have a postseason — and two sectional championships, placing fourth at state in 2021-22.

“They put Fieldcrest girls basketball on the map,” Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally said. “I don’t even know if I have words for (what they meant to the program). They were 105-15 in their career. That’s just unheard of. Of the six, five played all four years.

“They have transformed this into what it is now. We are grateful for that.”

While the seniors will certainly be missed, the future still looks bright for the Knights with several key players coming back.

Fieldcrest will return starters Kaitlin White and Riley Burton along with key bench players Macy Gochanour and Aliah Celis. Pru Mangan, Vada Timmerman and Ava Marty also will be back from the supersectional roster

White has already surpassed 1,000 career points and averaged 17 points per game during this year’s postseason run.

Burton provided a presence inside. She scored nine points in the regional semifinals and had four points and 12 rebounds in the sectional semifinal.

Gochanour was Fieldcrest’s first player off the bench. In the supersectional, she played a key role by handling the ball against Noble/Butler’s pressure and scored the Knights’ only bucket in overtime with a runner in the lane.

Celis also provided solid minutes off the bench throughout the season and had four points in the sectional semifinal.

Fieldcrest’s Kaitlin White looks to make a play against Butler in the Class 2A Peotone Supersectional on Monday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“We bring a lot of key girls back,” Neally said. “This loss hurts now, but hopefully it drives them in the offseason to work on their game and continue to develop to do the same type of things we’ve been doing these last few seasons.

“Our seniors, we’re going to appreciate them and what they’ve given to us. Hopefully the younger girls look to them to see what they’ve done to try to change this, and they use this loss to help fuel them for next season.”

Fieldcrest's Riley Burton dribbles in the lane to shoot a shot over Peotone's Jenna Hunter and teammate Ashley Renwick during the Class 2A Sectional final at Coal City High School. (Scott Anderson)

White said it will be a challenge to replace the seniors, especially Carver, May and Megow.

“Now that three of our main starters are leaving, I think it’s going to take us a bit (to replace) the talent we are losing, but hopefully next year we can bring it back up,” White said.

May, who will play at Illinois Wesleyan University, said she suspects the returning players will continue to bring the same intensity and effort that has led to the success of the last four years.

“I hope so,” May said when asked if she thinks the Knights can continue the program’s recent success. “They’ll have the same hard work mentality that we’ve implemented all of our years. You may not always get the win, but as long as you work your tails off, that’s all that matters.

“I don’t expect anything less from the girls I’m leaving.”