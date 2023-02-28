L-P’s Josh Senica earns unanimous All-Interstate 8 Conference

La Salle-Peru junior Josh Senica was unanimously selected to the All-Interstate 8 Conference Team.
Other unanimous selections were Kaneland’s Troyer Carlson and GevonGrant, Sandwich’s Austin Marks and Chance Lange, Sycamore’s Lucas Winburn and Morris’ Jack Wheeler, while Ottawa’s Payton Knoll, Kaneland’s Johnny Spallasso and Rochelle’s Eli Luxton also were all-conference picks.
La Salle-Peru senior London Cabrera was an honorable mention selection along with Ottawa’s Levi Sheehan, Kaneland’s Parker Violett, Sandwich’s Evan Gottlieb, Sycamore’s Carter York, Morris’ Gage Phillips and Plano’s Sammy Sifuentes.
Carlson was named MVP after leading Kaneland to the league title with a 14-0 record.
For the girls, La Salle-Peru senior Brooklyn Ficek was voted all-conference.
Ottawa’s Grace Carroll and Marlie Orlandi, Sycamore’s Evyn Carrier and Lexi Carlsen, Kaneland’s Kendra Brown and Kailey Plank and Plano’s Alivia Henkel were unanimous selections, while Sycamore’s Monroe McGhee, Sandwich’s Hannah Treptow, Morris’ Landrie Callahan and Plano’s Mikayla Walls also were all-conference picks.
L-P senior Olivia Shetterly was named honorable mention all-conference along with Ottawa’s Hailey Larsen, Sycamore’s Sophia Klacik, Sandwich’s Kaylin Herren and Rochelle’s Torrin Nantz.
Carrier and Carlsen of conference champion Sycamore were voted co-MVPs.