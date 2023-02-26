NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru bowler Christine Ricci

La Salle-Peru senior Christine Ricci put an exclamation point on her high school bowling career last weekend.
She rolled a 12-game total of 2,486 pins to place 13th individually at the state tournament. Her performance helped the Cavaliers place sixth as a team for the second year in a row.
“Christine did an excellent job at state,” L-P coach Jim McCabe said. “She performed as she did all year. She performed as a leader on the team. She kept the team going both days even when things got down. She was concentrating on her game but also concentrating on the team to keep them moving, keep them up and going and pacing the team. That’s such an important part, keeping the team on pace so they don’t get lackluster and down on themselves. She did a fantastic job. We can’t be more appreciative of all she’s done her four years on the L-P bowling team.”
For her performance, Ricci was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week
Ricci answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start bowling and how did you get into the sport?
I started bowling in second grade. I got into it because it was something could do with my four younger siblings.
What do you like about bowling?
What I like about bowling is that it can be both competitive and something I can do for fun.
What makes you a good bowler?
Being coachable and my drive to continue improving.
What is your favorite sports memory?
Shooting my personal best game (277) the first game of state this season.
Do you have any nicknames?
Christie.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
New England because of all the historical sites in that area.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
Hamilton.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
My parents because they’re always there when I need their support.
What are your plans for after high school?
Attend Aurora University, majoring in history while competing on their women’s bowling team.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I honestly surprised myself with how well I did. I didn’t really have any performance-based expectations going in because I just wanted to have fun for the last event of my high school career. Finishing 13th individually in the state and helping the team finish sixth was a pretty cool cherry on top of a great high school career.