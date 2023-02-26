Girls basketball: Fieldcrest to face familiar foe in supersectional

When the Fieldcrest girls basketball team takes the court Monday in hopes of earning a repeat trip to the state tournament, the Knights will do so against a familiar opponent and at a familiar venue.
Fieldcrest will play Chicago Noble/Butler in the Elite 8 for the second year in a row, this time in the Class 2A Peotone Supersectional.
The Knights won a sectional title at Peotone last year before beating Noble/Butler 43-40 in the Morton College Supersectional on the way to a fourth-place finish at state.
Fieldcrest (32-3), which has won 13 games in a row, earned a return trip to the Elite 8 with a 68-64 triple overtime victory over Peotone in the Coal City Sectional final.
Noble/Butler, which has won nine games in a row and has not allowed more than 29 points in the postseason, beat Phillips 41-27 in the Timothy Christian Sectional championship.
“It’s a lot of the same team we saw last year,” Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally said. “They lost a couple key pieces, but it’s a very similar team from what I’m seeing on film.
“It’s nice we’re playing at Peotone. We were able to play two sectional games there last year, so we’re familiar with the court. It’s going to be a great environment and two great teams. It’s going to come down to who can make those plays and put themselves on to the state finals.”
The Lynx (29-6) are led by the Walton sisters, Xamiya and Xyanna, whose dad, Xaver, is Butler/Noble’s head coach.
Xamiya Walton is one of the top point guard recruits in the nation in the Class of 2024 who has received offers from more than 20 schools, including Illinois and Ohio State. She is the first high school athlete in Illinois to sign a Name, Image and Likeness deal.
Xamiya Walton averages 23.5 points, 5.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Xyanna Walton, a 5-foot-11 freshman guard, also has started to receive interest from Division I schools. She averages 15.4 points, 10 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 4.1 assists per game.
The Lynx also have 6-3 forward Sereniti Adams (11.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.5 bpg), 6-4 center LaNyra McGill (5.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg) and guard Yahri Smith (9.1 ppg, 3.2 apg, 1.9 spg).
“They have two great guards in the Walton sisters then you add two post players who are 6-3 and 6-4. They have another guard in Yahri Smith who is a pretty good 3-point shooter,” said Neally, whose team doesn’t have a player taller than 5-9. “They’re very athletic. Those guards are super quick and like to get to the basket. They can shoot the ball well too. They have a lot of size that we don’t see much during the season, but it was the same thing last year as well.”
In last year’s supersectional, the Knights rallied from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Kaitlin White, Carolyn Megow and Ashlyn May all scored 10 points for Fieldcrest, which outrebounded the Lynx 37-27 despite the size differential.
Xamiya Walton scored a game-high 27 points in last year’s supersectional but took 26 shots to do so. She was scoreless the final 4:12 of the game.
“It all starts with defense,” Neally said about the keys to a win. “We have to be sharp on that end. We have to move our feet and get our hands up on their shooters. A main thing all year defensively is can we keep their bigs off the boards. We did a pretty good job of that (Thursday) with Carolyn Megow and Riley Burton with 12 boards each. If those girls can control the boards as best they can, that’s going to help us a lot.”
The Knights have a balanced offensive attack with White (14.8 ppg, 2.7 apg), May (13.9 ppg, 4.2 apg), Megow (10.3 ppg) and Carver (7.9 ppg, 2.3 apg). White surpassed 1,000 career points in the sectional final and May did earlier this season.
“We’re going to have to go out and play our game as best we can,” Neally said. “We’re going to have to play disciplined and we’re going to have to use fundamentals. We have to knock down some shots and we have to take care of the basketball.
“I’m definitely excited to see what these girls can do on the court in the supersectional again.”