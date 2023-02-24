NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

Vijay Wallace scored 28 points Thursday to lead the IVCC men’s basketball team to a 92-81 victory over Black Hawk in an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.

Jalen Brown had 19 points for the Eagles, while Henry Lorton added 16 points.

IVCC finishes the regular season 12-18 overall and 8-2 in the conference to finish second behind Highland (9-1).

The Eagles will learn their postseason seed and matchup on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dakota 48, Earlville 34: Garett Cook and Ryan Browder scored 11 points each as the No. 5-seeded Red Raiders saw their season come to a close with a loss to the No. 4 Indians in a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional semifinal in Ashton. Earlville finishes 17-13.