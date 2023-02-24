NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

Putnam County-Hall sophomore Bailey Herr is one win away from claiming a medal at the IHSA girls wrestling state tournament in Bloomington.
On Friday, Herr lost to Oak Park-River Forest junior Trinity White by 12-4 major decision in her first match in the 170-pound division but bounced back to win her two wrestlebacks.
In her first wrestleback, Herr pinned Palatine sophomore Sabrina Cargill in 3:32 before pinning Richwood junior Jaida Johnson in 4:18 in the second round of wrestlebacks.
Herr (16-16) will face Andrew senior Mickaela Keane (31-6) in a quarterfinal wrestleback Saturday morning with a win guaranteeing Herr a medal.
La Salle-Peru freshman Kiely Domyancich’s season came to an end Friday with two losses in the 100-pound bracket.
Domyancich was pinned by Bartlett sophomore Emma Engels in the first round before getting pinned by Normal West senior Sammy Lehr in a first-round wrestleback.
Domyancich finishes the season with a 10-6 record.
THURSDAY RESULTS
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 92, Black Hawk 81: Vijay Wallace scored 28 points to lead the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory in Oglesby.
Jalen Brown had 19 points for the Eagles, while Henry Lorton added 16 points.
IVCC finishes the regular season 12-18 overall and 8-2 in the conference to finish second behind Highland (9-1).
The Eagles will learn their postseason seed and matchup on Sunday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Black Hawk 90, IVCC 64: The Eagles ended the season with an Arrowhead Conference loss in Oglesby.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Princeton 88, Hall 43: Princeton’s Teegan Davis scored the first 10 points of the game and the No. 1-seeded Tigers cruised to victory in a Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional semifinal in Manlius.
Davis scored 16 of his game-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Tigers built a 22-5 lead. Princeton led 48-12 at halftime.
Mac Resetich scored 24 points for the No. 8 Red Devils (11-20).
Dakota 48, Earlville 34: Garett Cook and Ryan Browder scored 11 points each as the No. 5-seeded Red Raiders saw their season come to a close with a loss to the No. 4 Indians in a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional semifinal in Ashton. Earlville finishes 17-13.