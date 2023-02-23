NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

The Putnam County boys basketball team knocked off defending Class 1A state champion Yorkville Christian 64-60 in a Dwight Regional semifinal Wednesday in Dwight.
Jackson McDonald scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the No. 3-seeded Panthers, while Andrew Pyszka had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists, Wyatt Grimshaw had eight points and six rebounds and Austin Mattingly added seven points.
The Panthers led 16-14 after one quarter and 33-30 at halftime but trailed 49-47 going to the fourth quartrer.
Putnam County (26-7) advances to play No. 2 Serena (34-8) in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Huskers advanced with a 63-41win over the host Trojans.