Girls wrestling: L-P’s Kiely Domyancich, PC-Hall’s Bailey Herr making history at IHSA state

La Salle-Peru freshman Kiely Domyancich and Putnam County-Hall sophomore Bailey Herr each have made school history this winter.
Each is the first at her school – and the first two in the NewsTribune area – to qualify for the IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Finals.
“It’s a big opportunity and a chance to represent my school,” Herr said. “It’s really exciting to be the first to qualify for girls state.”
Domyancich and Herr have taken different paths to the state tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Domyancich is a first-year wrestler, while Herr is experienced after starting the sport in middle school.
“Kiely is a first-year freshman and she started out a little hesitant just like any new wrestler, but she started learning moves and gaining confidence,” L-P coach Matt Rebholz said. “She is very aggressive and strong on the mat. She is not afraid to try big moves at any point in a match.”
Domyancich will compete in the 100-pound bracket. She is 10-4 this season and won the Ottawa tournament.
She will face Bartlett’s Emma Engels (33-12) in the first round.
“Our goals (at state) are for her to wrestle her best and leave everything on the mat,” Rebholz said.
Herr started wrestling in sixth grade.
“I joined because it sounded fun to do,” Herr said.
Putnam County-Hall coach Michael McCutcheon said that experience is beneficial for Herr. Last year as a freshman, she was 10-10 overall with a 7-8 record against boys and a 3-2 record against girls. She finished one win shy of state last season.
“One of Bailey’s biggest strengths is her experience on the mat,” McCutcheon said. “Bailey has wrestled both guys and girls this year, which shows she has a good amount of determination for the sport as well.”
Herr will compete in the 170-pound bracket at state. She is 14-15 this season, including 7-2 against girls.
“I expect that she will get a couple of wins [at state],” McCutheon said. “We will have to see how the bracket plays out, but one of my goals is to see Bailey place at state. Other than that, I just want Bailey to wrestle her best and represent the PC-Hall team well.”
Herr will face Oak Park-River Forest’s Trinity White (24-5) in the first round.
“My goals for this weekend are to have fun, gain some experience, try my best and hopefully place in state,” Herr said.
Herr said she “would love to have more girls join the wrestling team.” After she has been “trying for years,” two other girls joined the PC-Hall program this season.
McCutcheon hopes Herr’s success will boost numbers.
“We have had some increase in interest for the girls program in the last year,” McCutcheon said. “Hopefully, Bailey’s qualification might be able to stir up much more interest from other girls in school who are looking for a sport to join.”
Rebholz is hoping Domyancich will spark more interest in girls wrestling at L-P as well.
“I’m hoping she’s our catalyst to get more girls in the room and maybe develop a program like Ottawa and other schools have, and actually have a girls program eventually,” Rebholz said. “That’s my goal over the next 10 years.
“I have gotten emails from other girls in the school expressing interest in wrestling for next year. I welcome every and anybody into my wrestling room, but this weekend’s focus is on Kiely.”