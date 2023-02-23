Boys basketball: La Salle-Peru can’t respond to final Dunlap run in regional loss

DUNLAP – With five minutes remaining and a back-and-forth game tied again, Dunlap’s Ryan DiGiallonardo scored in the post.
After the teams traded misses, DiGiallonardo got a steal and scored in transition before another turnover led to a pair of free throws from Mack Sutter, igniting the crowd and forcing La Salle-Peru coach Jim Cherveny to call a timeout.
Although the No. 6-seeded Cavaliers recovered from a similar run late in the third quarter, they couldn’t do it again as the No. 4 Eagles hit 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch to secure a 62-49 victory in a Class 3A Dunlap Regional semifinal on Wednesday.
“We talked about how we’re going to go on runs, and they’re going to go on runs, and we have to fight those off whether it’s coming down and making a shot, executing on defense or using a timeout,” Cherveny said. “I thought we did that when they went on runs. We’d come back and go on a run of our own.
“We just had a couple turnovers late, they pushed the lead, and we had to start fouling.”
The Cavs started strong, going on an early eight-point run capped by a three-point play from Seth Adams for a 14-8 lead. However, the Eagles responded by forcing back-to-back turnovers and hitting consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 14 after one quarter.
The teams went back and forth in the second, with Dunlap taking a 25-23 lead at halftime.
In the third, the game was tied three times before Dunlap went on a 6-0 run to go up 38-32 before a 3-pointer by Adams and a bucket by Josh Senica pulled L-P within 40-37 going to the fourth quarter.
The Cavs and Eagles traded leads early in the fourth, and it was tied twice before Dunlap’s decisive run started with 5:10 left.
“I thought we played really well. It was one of our better games,” Cherveny said. “I thought we played really well as of late, we just couldn’t get over the hump.
“A lot of credit goes to Dunlap. Their defensive pressure was just something you can’t simulate in practice, so you get out here in a game and try to make things happen, and it’s difficult. They’re a big, strong, physical team, and they’re very active defensively.
“I’m just proud of how our guys played.”
Adams led the Cavaliers, as he scored a game-high 23 points, knocking down three 3-pointers and hitting 6 of 8 free throws.
Senica added 14 points for L-P.
“I thought Seth did a really good job of handling the ball,” Cherveny said. “He made a lot of things happen for us. Just a few shots here or there, if they fall for us it’s a completely different ballgame. That’s just what happens. It’s the way the game goes. You miss some shots, you try to make it up on the defensive end. Defensively, if you make a mistake, you try to make it up on offense.
“I thought our guys just did a really good job of staying focused and committed to the game tonight. It was a great effort.”
The Cavaliers (16-15) graduate London Cabrera, Tommy Hartman and Maalik Madrigal but return three starters from Wednesday’s regional game – Senica, Adams and Jack Jereb.
“Our seniors really helped propel the team this year,” Cherveny said. “They provided great leadership for us. I can’t say enough about where they started and where they finished. They came out as freshmen with 28 or 29 kids, and there are three left, so give them a lot of credit for sticking it out and putting in the time and effort and dedicating themselves to making our program better.
“We’re going to miss our seniors, there’s no doubt about it, but I do believe the future is still very bright for our program. We have a lot of guys coming back. We’re just trying to get better every year. We can’t do it without these guys putting in time and effort in the offseason, and I know they’re going to be dedicated and committed to that.”