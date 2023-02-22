Girls basketball: Fieldcrest ends first half strong, pulls away for sectional win

COAL CITY – For most of the first half Tuesday, the Fieldcrest girls basketball team had a hard time getting its offense going against Bishop McNamara’s zone.
Finally, with 1½ minutes left in the second quarter, the Knights got a spark from their outside shooting and their press.
In the final 1:34 of the half, Kaitlin White drained a pair of 3-pointers and Ashlyn May scored in transition and split a pair of free throws off turnovers to take a six-point lead at halftime.
Fieldcrest continued the run into the third quarter to take control of the game en route to a 56-33 victory in a Class 2A Coal City Sectional semifinal.
“We had kind of a slow start,” Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally said. “We were trying to figure out how we wanted to attack their zone. I thought the girls were kind of playing on their heels in the first half and not wanting to attack it. We knew where those holes were. I don’t know if we were afraid to get those passes in or what, but once we started to have our confidence and started to knock down some shots, that opened up those holes.
“I think the end of the first half was a big key. The last 1½ minutes or so we went on a 9-1 run. That right there was the difference. It gave us a sigh of relief that we needed because it’s hard at times when you come into these games as the team that’s expected to win.”
The Knights (31-3) advance to play Peotone in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fieldcrest handed the Blue Devils (31-1) their only loss of the season, 60-42, on Jan. 28 in Minonk.
“That game was a battle. I think we kind of wore them out at the end,” Neally said. “We know they’re going to come out and play hard. They’re kind of the same type of team (as McNamara), but they have more length and more size than what we just played. We’re going to have to find a way to buckle down on defense and handle their height and length.
“It doesn’t matter what your record is or what you’ve done to them in the past. It comes down to who is the best team that night. I have all the faith in the world that our team is going to come out and play hard and we’ll see what happens.”
The Knights started strong Tuesday, scoring on their first two possessions and later taking a 9-4 lead on a 3-pointer by White with 4:31 left in the first quarter.
After that, Fieldcrest’s offense went stagnant, scoring just three points in the next 10:57 before the nine-point flurry to end the half.
“I think their press really got to us,” White said. “We couldn’t adjust to it. … Our posts work so hard but it was just so hard for our guards to get around because their guards came up really high on us.
“I feel like we came together more (toward the end of the first half). We really showed what we can do. We didn’t start off strong, but that run did pick us up and got our energy up.”
By getting into the lane combined with outside shooting from Haley Carver, the Knights scored the first nine points of the third quarter to build a 30-15 lead.
Fieldcrest led 41-26 after the third quarter and led by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter.
“I think once we started driving more into the lane, it kind of opened up because those big posts had to come up to us and guard the guards, so it was an easy kick down,” White said.
May led the Knights with 20 points, including 15 in the second half, and four steals, while White scored 16 points and had four assists and Carver added eight points and four assists.
“We saw some great passes,” Neally said. “Maybe someone could have taken a shot, but instead made that one more pass for a wide open shot. That’s what good, unselfish team ball is, and when you have give girls who play like that on the court, you’re a tough team to guard and that’s why we’re moving on.”
Fieldcrest’s pressure caused the Fighting Irish problems all game as the Knights limited McNamara to 12 of 34 (35.2%) shooting and forced 29 turnovers.
“I think our press was really working hard,” White said. “At halftime, we talked about how the transition to our press needed to pick up, so we worked on that.”